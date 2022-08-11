AE Global North Names Andrew Seifert Co-President of New England Division, AE Global North

Andrew Brings a Decade of Structural, I.P. Schematics, 2D and 3D Design Experience in Cannabis and Pharmaceutical Industries

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Global (AEG), a custom packaging design company and supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Miami with a newly opened office in Boston, today announced the appointment of Andrew Seifert as co-president of AE Global North, effective immediately.

In this role, he will focus on identifying key strategic partners, navigating marketing trends, and assembling compliant product solutions. Additionally, Seifert will assist in developing innovative product development, market implementation and commercialization.

Andrew Seifert has 10 years of experience working in custom structural design. Before AE Global, Seifert was the lead designer and specialty products manager of a trade finishing facility that serviced clients such as Edible Arrangements, Gillette, Burt's Bees, Rolex, and Tiffany & Co. Seifert has deep experience in pharmaceutical cold chain engineering that creates medical-grade packaging. Seifert developed, patented, and implemented an industry-leading paper-based child-resistant packaging line and will continue to innovate and ideate CR packaging solutions in his new role.

"On the heels of opening our New England office, AE Global North, we are thrilled to be expanding that team with Andrew as co-president," said Mike Forenza, AE Global Managing Partner. "His extensive solutions-driven background and New England relationships make him a valuable asset to our team and we look forward to growing the New England territory with Andrew at the helm."

