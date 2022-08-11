Champion Plumbing recognizes National Water Quality Month

Oklahoma City plumber emphasizes the importance of fresh, clean water

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Plumbing, a leading provider of plumbing services to the Oklahoma City area, understands the importance of having fresh clean water. In recognition of National Water Quality Month, Champion is providing tips to Oklahoma City homeowners for keeping the city's water supply clean.

"It's easy for us to go inside and grab a glass of water or take a hot shower without issues, but that wouldn't be possible without clean water," said Brent Harpole, owner of Champion Plumbing. "While this is a privilege for us, there are many other places around the world that don't get that luxury. By joining others in recognizing August as National Water Quality Month, we can take time to emphasize how vital it is to protect our freshwater supply and minimize waste."

There are a couple of things that homeowners can do to minimize negative effects on clean water. Reducing the number of chemicals used daily is one option for residents. While drains may get clogged from time to time, harmful chemicals often used to clear drains can make their way into lakes and rivers. Opting for natural solutions can be an environmentally friendly alternative for solving the problem.

Using a car wash as opposed to an at-home alternative is another simple step for protecting water quality. Chemicals used to clean cars can be flushed into nearby storm drains, which lead to fresh bodies of water. In addition to limiting chemicals, using a car wash can help reduce water waste inside a home.

"Water is not a limitless resource," Harpole said. "It is important to protect the water that we have available to us. That's why National Water Quality Month is important. Increasing awareness and taking simple steps to reduce pollution can have long-term positive effects on our water quality by keeping it safer for the next generation."

About Champion Plumbing

Started in 2015, Champion Plumbing is led by the husband-and-wife duo of Leslie and Brent Harpole. Champion provides plumbing and water quality services to the residents of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and surrounding areas. The team specializes in water heater services, drain cleaning, garbage disposals, water filtration systems, pipe lining and whole house repipes. The company is dedicated to giving back to the local community in addition to helping them with their plumbing needs.

