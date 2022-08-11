OAN Enters Spain Through a Tivify Partnership

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One America News Network ("OAN"), a 24/7 source of credible national and international news announced today that the network is now available in Spain through a partnership with Tivify, a leading streaming platform that offers both free and premium channel options along with a suite of advanced features to its users across the country.

On the heels of a recent launch with NetRange to further expand its CTV footprint globally, OAN now reaches more than 30 countries with its primary and FAST channel feeds. In Spain, where the Tivify monthly active users are projected to triple by the end of 2023, OAN Plus will continue to offer its global news perspective and join AWE Plus, a second entertainment channel owned by Herring Networks, on the platform.

"We have put a strong focus on continuing to reach new audiences for our content outside of the U.S. and we've seen our mature channel brands clearly resonate in many countries" said Alex Kopacz, EVP, Content Distribution and Strategy at OAN. "We've been very impressed with the features and functionality of the Tivify platform and feel that it is uniquely positioned as a leading streaming service in Spain"

Tivify was developed by the Spanish technology company TV UP Media Telecom with offices in Barcelona, Madrid and Santiago de Chile. Tivify is available on any device with multiple channel plans and advanced recommendation technology which allows its users to enjoy the latest generation television experience.

About One America News Network, ("OAN"):

One America News Network, ("OAN"), which launched on July 4, 2013, provides an independent source of credible national and international news around the clock. The network operates news bureaus in Washington, D.C., California, New York, and Florida. In addition, the network utilizes numerous external newsgathering sources, including US Pool feeds. OAN produces eighteen hours of live news every weekday. In addition, the network features four weekday primetime political talk shows, namely REAL AMERICA with Dan Ball, IN FOCUS, TIPPING POINT with Kara McKinney, and THE REAL STORY. OAN is featured on over a hundred cable and video providers worldwide. In addition, the OAN LIVE app is available on your favorite connected devices. For more information, please visit www.oann.com.

