PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS[1]

QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EBITDA2 TOTALED NIS 276 MILLION

NET DEBT2 TOTALED NIS 706 MILLION

QUARTERLY CELLULAR SUBSCRIBER GROWTH TOTALED 32 THOUSAND

PARTNER'S FIBER-OPTIC SUBSCRIBER BASE TOTALS 258 THOUSAND

AS OF TODAY

THE NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS IN BUILDINGS CONNECTED TO PARTNER'S FIBER-OPTIC INFRASTRUCTURE TOTALS 866 THOUSAND AS OF TODAY

Second quarter 2022 highlights (compared with second quarter 2021)

Total Revenues : NIS 859 million ( US$ 245 million ), an increase of 2%

Service Revenues : NIS 706 million ( US$ 202 million ), an increase of 9%

Equipment Revenues : NIS 153 million ( US$ 44 million ), a decrease of 20%

Total Operating Expenses (OPEX) 2 : NIS 469 million ( US$ 134 million ), a decrease of 3%

Adjusted EBITDA : NIS 276 million ( US$ 79 million ), an increase of 30%

Profit for the Period : NIS 47 million ( US$ 13 million ), an increase of NIS 38 million

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before interest) 2 : NIS 57 million ( US$ 16 million ), an increase of NIS 49 million

Cellular ARPU : NIS 49 (US$ 14) , an increase of 2%

Cellular Subscriber Base : approximately 3.1 million subscribers at quarter-end, an increase of 4%

Fiber-Optic Subscriber Base : 250 thousand subscribers at quarter-end, an increase of 77 thousand since Q2 2021, and an increase of 17 thousand in the quarter

Homes Connected (HC) to Partner's Fiber-Optic Infrastructure : 837 thousand at quarter-end, an increase of 266 thousand since Q2 2021, and an increase of 67 thousand in the quarter

Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscriber Base : 395 thousand subscribers at quarter-end, an increase of 41 thousand since Q2 2021, and an increase of 8 thousand in the quarter

TV Subscriber Base: 224 thousand subscribers at quarter-end, an increase of 1 thousand subscribers since Q2 2021, and a decrease of 1 thousand in the quarter

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications provider, announced today its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Commenting on the results for the second quarter 2022, Mr. Avi Gabbay, CEO of Partner, noted:

"We are pleased with the good results which reflect stability and growth. We will continue to invest in infrastructure and fiber and 5G services in order to bring more value to our customers."

Mr. Tamir Amar, Partner's Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer, commented on the results:

"In the second quarter of 2022 we report the highest revenues in the past six years, due to growth in both the cellular and fixed-line segments. Together with a decrease in the level of OPEX, we have succeeded in bringing about an increase in profit and profitability compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA presented for the second quarter of 2022 was the highest in the past seven years and totaled NIS 276 million, an increase of 30% compared to NIS 213 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

Partner continues with the expedited 5G infrastructure deployment and expects to achieve over 40% population coverage by the end of the year. The cellular subscriber base increased in the quarter by 32 thousand subscribers, of which 25 thousand were Post-Paid subscribers. Excluding the churn of Ministry of Education subscribers who joined for limited periods, the cellular churn rate in the second quarter of 2022 totaled just 6.6%. For the first time in five quarters, Partner recorded an increase in Cellular ARPU. In the second quarter, ARPU totaled NIS 49 compared to NIS 48 in previous quarters. The increase reflected, among other things, an increase in roaming service revenues that was partially offset by the continued price erosion and by a decrease in interconnect revenues.

As we have stated before, Partner considers fiber-optic deployment to be a significant growth engine in its activity. The number of Homes Connected within buildings connected to our fiber-optic infrastructure reached 837 thousand at the end of second quarter of 2022, an increase of 67 thousand in the quarter. As of today, the number of Homes Connected within buildings connected to our fiber-optic infrastructure totals 866 thousand. The fiber-optic subscriber base totaled 250 thousand at the end of the quarter, reflecting a 30% penetration rate from potential customers in connected buildings, unchanged from the rate at the end of the previous quarter and the corresponding quarter last year. The increase in the fiber-optic subscriber base in the quarter was negatively impacted by the relatively low number of working days and totaled 17 thousand. As of today, the fiber-optic subscriber base totals 258 thousand.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before interest and including lease payments) for the quarter totaled NIS 57 million. CAPEX payments in the second quarter of 2022 totaled NIS 174 million. For the first half of 2022, the increase of CAPEX payments compared to first half of 2021 totaled NIS 56 million, reflecting the acceleration of the fiber-optic deployment plan, with the goal of reaching approximately one million households by the end of the year.

Net debt was NIS 706 million at the end of the quarter, compared with NIS 670 million at the end of the corresponding quarter last year, an increase of NIS 36 million. The Company's net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at 0.7 at the end of the quarter, compared to a ratio of 0.8 in the corresponding quarter last year."

Q2 2022 compared with Q2 2021

NIS Million (except EPS) Q2'21 Q2'22 Comments Service Revenues 649 706 The increase reflected growth in both cellular and fixed-line services,

due to an increase in cellular roaming services and subscriber growth

in cellular and fiber-optics Equipment Revenues 191 153 The decrease reflected lower sales in both the cellular and fixed-line

segments Total Revenues 840 859

Gross profit from equipment sales 39 28

OPEX 485 469 The decrease mainly reflected a decrease in credit losses, a one-time

decrease in network operating expenses and a decrease in wholesale

expenses, which were partially offset by increases in roaming expenses

and payroll and related expenses Operating profit 30 85

Adjusted EBITDA 213 276

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues 25 % 32 %

Profit for the period 9 47

Earnings per share (basic, NIS) 0.05 0.26

Capital Expenditures (cash) 139 174

Adjusted free cash flow (before interest payments) 8 57

Net Debt 670 706



Key Performance Indicators



Q2'21 Q1'22 Q2'22 Change Q1 to Q2 Reported Cellular Subscribers (end of period, thousands) 2,970 3,063 3,095 Post-Paid: Increase of 25 thousand (including 5 thousand packages from the Ministry of Education) Pre-Paid: Increase of 7 thousand Cellular Subscribers (end of period, thousands) excluding packages for Ministry of Education 2,893 2,988 3,015 Post-Paid: Increase of 20 thousand Pre-Paid: Increase of 7 thousand Monthly Average Revenue per Cellular User (ARPU) (NIS) 48 48 49

Reported Quarterly Cellular Churn Rate (%) 7.2 % 7.0 % 6.7 %

Quarterly Cellular Churn Rate (%) excluding packages for the Ministry of Education 7.4 % 6.7 % 6.6 %

Fiber-Optic Subscribers (end of period, thousands) 173 233 250 Increase of 17 thousand subscribers Homes Connected to the Fiber-Optic Infrastructure (HC) (end of period, thousands) 571 770 837 Increase of 67 thousand households Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscribers (end of period, thousands) 354 387 395 Increase of 8 thousand subscribers TV Subscribers (end of period, thousands) 223 225 224 Decrease of 1 thousand subscribers

Partner Consolidated Results



Cellular Segment Fixed-Line Segment Elimination Consolidated NIS Million Q2'21 Q2'22 Change % Q2'21 Q2'22 Change % Q2'21 Q2'22 Q2'21 Q2'22 Change % Total Revenues 577 592 +3 % 296 297

(33) (30) 840 859 +2 % Service Revenues 420 457 +9 % 262 279 +6 % (33) (30) 649 706 +9 % Equipment Revenues 157 135 -14 % 34 18 -47 % - - 191 153 -20 % Operating Profit (Loss) 35 82 +134 % (5) 3

- - 30 85 +183 % Adjusted EBITDA 139 187 +35 % 74 89 +20 % - - 213 276 +30 %

Financial Review

In Q2 2022, total revenues were NIS 859 million (US$ 245 million), an increase of 2% from NIS 840 million in Q2 2021.

Service revenues in Q2 2022 totaled NIS 706 million (US$ 202 million), an increase of 9% from NIS 649 million in Q2 2021.

Service revenues for the cellular segment in Q2 2022 totaled NIS 457 million (US$ 131 million), an increase of 9% from NIS 420 million in Q2 2021. The increase was mainly the result of higher roaming service revenues, reflecting the return of international air travel almost to pre-COVID 19 levels, and the growth of the cellular subscriber base. These increases were partially offset by the continued price erosion, although to a lesser degree than in the past, and a decrease in interconnect revenues.

Service revenues for the fixed-line segment in Q2 2022 totaled NIS 279 million (US$ 80 million), an increase of 6% from NIS 262 million in Q2 2021. The increase mainly reflected higher revenues from the growth in internet and TV services, which were partially offset by a decline in revenues from international calling services.

Equipment revenues in Q2 2022 totaled NIS 153 million (US$ 44 million), a decrease of 20% from NIS 191 million in Q2 2021, mainly reflecting a lower average price per sale mainly due to a change in the sales mix in the cellular segment, and a decrease in sales in the fixed-line segment, largely reflecting the Company's decision in the final quarter of 2021 to move towards a leasing model of internet routers to private customers instead of a sales model.

Gross profit from equipment sales in Q2 2022 was NIS 28 million (US$ 8 million), compared with NIS 39 million in Q2 2021, a decrease of 28%, mainly reflecting the negative impact of foreign exchange rate movements, as well as the change in the sales mix in the cellular segment and the decrease in fixed-line segment sales.

Total operating expenses ('OPEX') totaled NIS 469 million (US$ 134 million), in Q2 2022, a decrease of 3% or NIS 16 million from Q2 2021, mainly reflecting a decrease in credit loss expenses, a one-time decrease in cellular network operating expenses and a decrease in fixed-line segment wholesale expenses. The decreases were partially offset by increases in roaming expenses and payroll and related expenses. Including depreciation and amortization expenses and other expenses (mainly amortization of employee share-based compensation), OPEX in Q2 2022 decreased by 1% compared with Q2 2021.

Operating profit for Q2 2022 was NIS 85 million (US$ 24 million), an increase of 183% compared with NIS 30 million in Q2 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2022 totaled NIS 276 million (US$ 79 million), an increase of 30% from NIS 213 million in Q2 2021. As a percentage of total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2022 was 32% compared with 25% in Q2 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment was NIS 187 million (US$ 53 million) in Q2 2022, an increase of 35% from NIS 139 million in Q2 2021, largely reflecting the increase in service revenues as well as the decrease in credit losses expenses, and the one-time decrease in network operating expenses, which were partially offset by the decrease in gross profit from equipment sales and the increase in payroll and related expenses. As a percentage of total cellular segment revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment was 32% in Q2 2022 compared with 24% in Q2 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment was NIS 89 million (US$ 25 million) in Q2 2022, an increase of 20% from NIS 74 million in Q2 2021, mainly reflecting the increase in fixed-line segment service revenues and the decrease in wholesale expenses, which were partially offset by the decrease in gross profit from fixed-line segment equipment sales as well as the increase in payroll and related expenses. As a percentage of total fixed-line segment revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment was 30% in Q2 2022, compared with 25% in Q2 2021.

Finance costs, net in Q2 2022 were NIS 21 million (US$ 6 million), an increase of 31% compared with NIS 16 million in Q2 2021. The increase mainly reflected the negative impact of foreign exchange rate movements.

Income tax expenses in Q2 2022 were NIS 17 million (US$ 5 million), an increase of NIS 12 million compared with NIS 5 million in Q2 2021, mainly due to the increase in operating profit.

Profit in Q2 2022 was NIS 47 million (US$ 13 million), an increase of NIS 38 million compared with profit of NIS 9 million in Q2 2021.

Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during Q2 2022, basic earnings per share or ADS, was NIS 0.26 (US$ 0.07) compared with basic earnings per share or ADS of NIS 0.05 in Q2 2021.

Cellular Segment Operational Review

At the end of Q2 2022, the Company's cellular subscriber base (including mobile data, 012 Mobile subscribers and M2M subscriptions) was approximately 3.10 million, including approximately 2.73 million Post-Paid subscribers or 88% of the base, and 362 thousand Pre-Paid subscribers, or 12% of the subscriber base.

During the second quarter of 2022, the cellular subscriber base increased, net, by 32 thousand subscribers. The Post-Paid subscriber base increased, net, by 25 thousand subscribers and the Pre-Paid subscriber base increased, net, by 7 thousand subscribers. The subscriber base of data packages and voice packages for the Ministry of Education (MOE) increased by 5 thousand and totaled 80 thousand at the end of Q2 2022. The MOE subscribers base is expected to decrease to 12 thousand during the third quarter of 2022, following the expiration of most of the time-limited packages.

Total cellular market share (based on the number of subscribers) at the end of Q2 2022 was estimated to be approximately 28%, unchanged from the end of Q1 2022 and compared to 27% at the end of Q2 2021.

The quarterly churn rate for cellular subscribers in Q2 2022 was 6.7%, compared with 7.2% in Q2 2021 and 7.0% in Q1 2022. Excluding data and voice packages for the Ministry of Education, the churn rate in Q2 2022 was 6.6% compared with 7.4% in Q2 2021 and 6.7% in Q1 2022.

The monthly Average Revenue per User ("ARPU") for cellular subscribers in Q2 2022 was NIS 49 (US$ 14), an increase of 2% from NIS 48 in Q2 2021. This increase mainly reflected the increase in roaming services revenues, which was offset by the continued price erosion, although to a lesser degree than in the past, and by a decrease in interconnect revenues.

Fixed-Line Segment Operational Review

At the end of Q2 2022:

The Company's fiber-optic subscriber base was 250 thousand subscribers, an increase, net, of 17 thousand subscribers during the second quarter of 2022.

The Company's infrastructure-based internet subscriber base was 395 thousand subscribers, an increase, net, of 8 thousand subscribers during the second quarter of 2022.

Households in buildings connected to our fiber-optic infrastructure (HC) totaled 837 thousand, an increase of 67 thousand during the second quarter of 2022.

The Company's TV subscriber base totaled 224 thousand subscribers, a decrease of 1 thousand subscribers during the second quarter of 2022.

Funding and Investing Review

In Q2 2022, Adjusted Free Cash Flow (including lease payments) totaled NIS 57 million (US$ 16 million), an increase of NIS 49 million compared with NIS 8 million in Q2 2021.

Cash generated from operating activities totaled NIS 263 million (US$ 75 million) in Q2 2022, an increase of 47% from NIS 179 million in Q2 2021.

Lease payments (principal and interest), recorded in cash flows from financing activities under IFRS 16, totaled NIS 34 million (US$ 10 million) in Q2 2022, an increase of 6% from NIS 32 million in Q2 2021.

Cash capital expenditures (CAPEX payments), as represented by cash flows used for the acquisition of property and equipment and intangible assets, were NIS 174 million (US$ 50 million) in Q2 2022, an increase of 25% from NIS 139 million in Q2 2021.

The level of net debt at the end of Q2 2022 amounted to NIS 706 million (US$ 202 million), compared with NIS 670 million at the end of Q2 2021, an increase of NIS 36 million.

Regulatory Developments

Further to the Company's immediate report dated September 14, 2021 with respect to a hearing process regarding the potential reduction of the interconnect tariff, on June 23, 2022 the Ministry of Communications published its decision regarding a change in the interconnection tariff regime. According to this decision there will be a gradual reduction of the interconnection tariffs over a period of three years (ending on the 15th of June 2025). After this period, each operator will bear its own call completion costs and there will no longer be payment transfers for interconnection with respect to call minutes (both on MRT networks and on fixed-line networks). The Ministry has also decided that the maximum tariff for completion of incoming international calls will be cancelled (effective on the 28th of July 2022), which is expected to increase the company's revenues from incoming international calls. The overall outcome of this decision is not expected to have a material effect on our business and results of operations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following non-GAAP measures are used in this report. These measures are not financial measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Further, the measures may not be indicative of the Company's historic operating results nor are meant to be predictive of potential future results.

Non-GAAP Measure Calculation Most Comparable IFRS Financial Measure Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) Profit add Income tax expenses, Finance costs, net, Depreciation and amortization expenses

(including amortization of intangible assets,

deferred expenses-right of use and impairment

charges), Other expenses (mainly amortization

of share based compensation) Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total revenues Profit Adjusted Free Cash Flow Cash flows from operating activities add Cash flows from investing activities deduct Investment in deposits, net deduct Lease principal payments deduct Lease interest payments Cash flows from

operating activities add Cash flows from

investing activities Total Operating Expenses (OPEX) Cost of service revenues add Selling and marketing expenses add General and administrative expenses add Credit losses deduct Depreciation and amortization expenses, Other expenses (mainly amortization of

employee share based compensation) Sum of: Cost of service revenues, Selling and marketing

expenses, General and administrative

expenses, Credit losses Net Debt Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings add Notes payable add Borrowings from banks add Financial liability at fair value deduct Cash and cash equivalents deduct Short-term and long-term deposits Sum of: Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings, Notes payable, Borrowings from banks, Financial liability at fair value Less Sum of: Cash and cash equivalents, Short-term deposits, Long-term deposits.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet services and TV services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner, see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION







New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation into

U.S. Dollars



December 31, June 30, June 30,



2021 2022 2022



(Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)



In millions CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

308 384 110 Short-term deposits

344 346 99 Trade receivables

571 564 161 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

152 116 33 Deferred expenses – right of use

27 31 9 Inventories

87 123 35



1,489 1,564 447









NON CURRENT ASSETS







Long-term deposits

280



Trade receivables

245 225 64 Deferred expenses – right of use

142 158 45 Lease – right of use

679 682 195 Property and equipment

1,644 1,724 492 Intangible and other assets

472 448 128 Goodwill

407 407 116 Deferred income tax asset

34 22 6 Other non-current receivables

1 * *



3,904 3,666 1,046









TOTAL ASSETS

5,393 5,230 1,493 * Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION







New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation into

U.S. Dollars



December 31, June 30, June 30,



2021 2022 2022



(Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)



In millions CURRENT LIABILITIES







Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings

268 253 72 Trade payables

705 690 196 Other payables and provisions

185 186 54 Current maturities of lease liabilities

125 126 36 Deferred revenues and other

139 151 43



1,422 1,406 401 NON CURRENT LIABILITIES







Notes payable

1,224 1,010 289 Borrowings from banks

184 173 49 Liability for employee rights upon retirement, net

35 33 9 Lease liabilities

595 594 170 Deferred revenues from HOT mobile

39 23 7 Non-current liabilities and provisions

35 33 9



2,112 1,866 533









TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,534 3,272 934









EQUITY







Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value: authorized - December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022 - 235,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 2 2 1 December 31, 2021 – *183,678,220 shares





June 30, 2022 – ­*184,286,996 shares





Capital surplus

1,279 1,244 355 Accumulated retained earnings

742 841 240 Treasury shares, at cost December 31, 2021 – **7,337,759 shares

June 30, 2022 – *­*6,094,812 shares

(164) (129) (37) TOTAL EQUITY

1,859 1,958 559 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

5,393 5,230 1,493 * Net of treasury shares. ** Including restricted shares in amount of 1,349,119 and 791,661 as of and December 31, 2021 and

June 30, 2022, respectively, held by a trustee under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan, such

shares may become outstanding upon completion of vesting conditions.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



New Israeli shekels Convenience translation into

U.S. dollars (note 2a)



6 months period ended

June 30, 3 months period ended

June 30, 6 months period

ended June 30, 3 months period

ended June 30,



2021 2022 2021 2022 2022 2022



(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)



In millions (except per share data) Revenues, net

1,673 1,713 840 859 489 245 Cost of revenues

1,387 1,321 696 656 377 187 Gross profit

286 392 144 203 112 58















Selling and marketing expenses

157 175 78 87 50 25 General and administrative expenses

86 75 44 39 21 11 Other income, net

15 15 8 8 4 2 Operating profit

58 157 30 85 45 24 Finance income

3 3 2 2 1 1 Finance expenses

38 42 18 23 12 7 Finance costs, net

35 39 16 21 11 6 Profit before income tax

23 118 14 64 34 18 Income tax expenses

9 32 5 17 9 5 Profit for the period

14 86 9 47 25 13















Earnings per share













Basic

0.08 0.47 0.05 0.26 0.13 0.07 Diluted

0.08 0.46 0.05 0.26 0.13 0.07 Weighted average number of shares

outstanding (in thousands)













Basic

183,111 184,066 183,150 184,165 184,066 184,165 Diluted

183,706 186,602 183,767 186,554 186,602 186,554

















PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



New Israeli shekels Convenience translation into U.S. dollars (note 2a)



6 months period

ended June 30, 3 months period

ended June 30, 6 months period

ended June 30, 3 months period

ended June 30,



2021 2022 2021 2022 2022 2022



(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)



In millions Profit for the period

14 86 9 47 25 13 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of income tax



1

1 * * TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

14 87 9 48 25 13 * Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM SEGMENT INFORMATION & ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

New Israeli Shekels



New Israeli Shekels



6 months period ended June 30, 2022



6 months period ended June 30, 2021



In millions (Unaudited)



In millions (Unaudited)



Cellular segment

Fixed line segment

Elimination

Consolidated



Cellular segment

Fixed line segment

Elimination

Consolidated

Segment revenue - Services 894

502





1,396



826

462





1,288

Inter-segment revenue - Services 6

57

(63)







7

60

(67)





Segment revenue - Equipment 277

40





317



317

68





385

Total revenues 1,177

599

(63)

1,713



1,150

590

(67)

1,673

Segment cost of revenues - Services 595

470





1,065



615

468





1,083

Inter-segment cost of revenues - Services 57

6

(63)







60

7

(67)





Segment cost of revenues - Equipment 229

27





256



264

40





304

Cost of revenues 881

503

(63)

1,321



939

515

(67)

1,387

Gross profit 296

96





392



211

75





286

Operating expenses (3) 152

98





250



145

98





243

Other income, net 9

6





15



8

7





15

Operating profit (loss) 153

4





157



74

(16)





58

Adjustments to presentation of segment Adjusted EBITDA

































–Depreciation and amortization 198

166











205

155









–Other (1) 8

4











3

1









Segment Adjusted EBITDA (2) 359

174











282

140









Reconciliation of segment subtotal Adjusted EBITDA to

profit for the period

































Segments subtotal Adjusted EBITDA (2)











533















422

- Depreciation and amortization











(364)















(360)

- Finance costs, net











(39)















(35)

- Income tax expenses











(32)















(9)

- Other (1)











(12)















(4)

Profit for the period











86















14

(1) Mainly amortization of employee share based compensation. (2) Adjusted EBITDA as reviewed by the CODM represents Earnings Before Interest (finance costs, net), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (including amortization of intangible assets, deferred expenses-right of use and impairment charges) and Other expenses (mainly amortization of share based compensation). Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Adjusted EBITDA may not be indicative of the Group's historic operating results nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. The usage of the term "Adjusted EBITDA" is to highlight the fact that the Amortization includes amortization of deferred expenses – right of use and amortization of employee share based compensation and impairment charges. (3) Operating expenses include selling and marketing expenses and general and administrative expenses.



PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM SEGMENT INFORMATION & ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

New Israeli Shekels



New Israeli Shekels



3 months period ended June 30, 2022



3 months period ended June 30, 2021



In millions (Unaudited)



In millions (Unaudited)



Cellular segment

Fixed line segment

Elimination

Consolidated



Cellular segment

Fixed line segment

Elimination

Consolidated

Segment revenue - Services 454

252





706



417

232





649

Inter-segment revenue - Services 3

27

(30)







3

30

(33)





Segment revenue - Equipment 135

18





153



157

34





191

Total revenues 592

297

(30)

859



577

296

(33)

840

Segment cost of revenues - Services 297

234





531



309

235





544

Inter-segment cost of revenues - Services 27

3

(30)







30

3

(33)





Segment cost of revenues - Equipment 113

12





125



132

20





152

Cost of revenues 437

249

(30)

656



471

258

(33)

696

Gross profit 155

48





203



106

38





144

Operating expenses (3) 78

48





126



74

48





122

Other income, net 5

3





8



3

5





8

Operating profit (loss) 82

3





85



35

(5)





30

Adjustments to presentation of segment Adjusted EBITDA

































–Depreciation and amortization 101

84











102

79









–Other (1) 4

2











2













Segment Adjusted EBITDA (2) 187

89











139

74









Reconciliation of segment subtotal Adjusted EBITDA

to profit for the period

































Segments subtotal Adjusted EBITDA (2)











276















213

- Depreciation and amortization











(185)















(181)

- Finance costs, net











(21)















(16)

- Income tax expenses











(17)















(5)

- Other (1)











(6)















(2)

Profit for the period











47















9

(1) Mainly amortization of employee share based compensation. (2) Adjusted EBITDA as reviewed by the CODM represents Earnings Before Interest (finance costs, net), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (including amortization of intangible assets, deferred expenses-right of use and impairment charges) and Other expenses (mainly amortization of share based compensation). Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Adjusted EBITDA may not be indicative of the Group's historic operating results nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. The usage of the term "Adjusted EBITDA" is to highlight the fact that the Amortization includes amortization of deferred expenses – right of use and amortization of employee share based compensation and impairment charges. (3) Operating expenses include selling and marketing expenses and general and administrative expenses.



PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation into

U.S. Dollars (note 2a)

6 months period ended June 30,

2021 2022 2022

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)

In millions CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Cash generated from operations (Appendix) 388 501 144 Income tax paid (1) (1) * Net cash provided by operating activities 387 500 144 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Acquisition of property and equipment (208) (271) (78) Acquisition of intangible and other assets (80) (73) (21) Investment in deposits, net 50 278 79 Interest received 1 2 1 Net cash used in investing activities (237) (64) (19) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Lease principal payments (64) (67) (19) Lease interest payments (9) (9) (3) Interest paid (42) (44) (13) Proceeds from issuance of notes payable, net of issuance costs 23 (1) * Repayment of notes payable (128) (213) (61) Repayment of non-current borrowings (26) (26) (7) Net cash used in financing activities (246) (360) (103) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (96) 76 22 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 376 308 88 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 280 384 110 * Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD. (An Israeli Corporation) INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Appendix – Cash generated from operations and supplemental statements





New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation into

U.S. Dollars (note 2a)

6 months period ended June 30,

2021 2022 2022

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)

In millions







Cash generated from operations:





Profit for the period 14 86 25 Adjustments for:





Depreciation and amortization 345 349 100 Amortization of deferred expenses - Right of use 15 15 4 Employee share based compensation expenses 4 12 3 Liability for employee rights upon retirement, net 5



Finance costs (income), net (2) (1) * Lease interest payments 9 9 3 Interest paid 42 44 13 Interest received (1) (2) (1) Deferred income taxes 7 12 3 Income tax paid 1 1 * Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable:





Trade (31) 27 8 Other 15 36 10 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accruals:





Trade 20 (10) (2) Other payables and provisions 9 (21) (5) Deferred revenues and other (18) (4) (2) Increase in deferred expenses - Right of use (29) (35) (10) Current income tax 1 19 5 Increase in inventories (18) (36) (10) Cash generated from operations 388 501 144 * Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

At June 30, 2022 and 2021, trade and other payables include NIS 170 million ($49 million) and NIS 170 million, respectively, in respect of acquisition of intangible assets and property and equipment; payments in respect thereof are presented in cash flows from investing activities.

These balances are recognized in the cash flow statements upon payment.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures:



Adjusted Free Cash Flow New Israeli Shekels Convenience translation into

U.S. Dollars

6 months period ended June 30, 3 months period ended June 30, 6 months period ended June 30, 3 months period ended June 30,

2021 2022 2021 2022 2022 2022

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)

In millions Net cash provided by operating activities 387 500 179 263 144 76 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (237) (64) (19) 162 (19) 46 Investment in short-term deposits, net (50) (278) (120) (334) (79) (95) Lease principal payments (64) (67) (28) (30) (19) (9) Lease interest payments (9) (9) (4) (4) (3) (1) Adjusted Free Cash Flow 27 82 8 57 24 17 Interest paid (42) (44) (41) (43) (13) (13) Adjusted Free Cash Flow After Interest (15) 38 (33) 14 11 4

































Total Operating Expenses (OPEX) New Israeli Shekels Convenience translation into

U.S. Dollars

6 months period ended June 30, 3 months period ended June 30, 6 months period ended June 30, 3 months period ended June 30,

2021 2022 2021 2022 2022 2022

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)

In millions Cost of revenues - Services 1,083 1,065 544 531 304 152 Selling and marketing expenses 157 175 78 87 50 25 General and administrative expenses 86 75 44 39 21 11 Depreciation and amortization (360) (364) (181) (185) (104) (53) Other (1) (1) (5) * (3) (1) (1) OPEX 965 946 485 469 270 134 * Representing an amount of less than 1 million. (1) Mainly amortization of employee share based compensation and other adjustments.

Key Financial and Operating Indicators (unaudited) *

NIS M unless otherwise stated Q1' 20 Q2' 20 Q3' 20 Q4' 20 Q1' 21 Q2' 21 Q3' 21 Q4' 21 Q1' 22 Q2' 22

2020 2021 Cellular Segment Service Revenues 423 409 415 416 413 420 435 431 443 457

1,663 1,699 Cellular Segment Equipment Revenues 146 130 134 135 160 157 136 149 142 135

545 602 Fixed-Line Segment Service Revenues 245 244 252 252 260 262 270 274 280 279

993 1,066 Fixed-Line Segment Equipment Revenues 32 28 35 41 34 34 29 29 22 18

136 126 Reconciliation for consolidation (39) (37) (36) (36) (34) (33) (33) (30) (33) (30)

(148) (130) Total Revenues 807 774 800 808 833 840 837 853 854 859

3,189 3,363 Gross Profit from Equipment Sales 37 30 38 40 42 39 37 34 33 28

145 152 Operating Profit 36 20 20 20 28 30 49 56 72 85

96 163 Cellular Segment Adjusted EBITDA 132 129 134 138 143 139 172 162 172 187

533 616 Fixed-Line Segment Adjusted EBITDA 83 71 70 65 66 74 78 88 85 89

289 306 Total Adjusted EBITDA 215 200 204 203 209 213 250 250 257 276

822 922 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 27 % 26 % 26 % 25 % 25 % 25 % 30 % 29 % 30 % 32 %

26 % 27 % OPEX 460 456 475 480 481 485 467 469 476 469

1,871 1,901 Finance costs, net 19 13 24 13 19 16 15 14 18 21

69 64 Profit (Loss) 10 7 (5) 5 5 9 24 77 39 47

17 115 Capital Expenditures (cash) 151 119 147 156 149 139 172 212 170 174

573 672 Capital Expenditures (additions) 129 121 179 166 142 182 112 244 166 174

595 680 Adjusted Free Cash Flow 10 44 21 (3) 19 8 9 (79) 25 57

72 (43) Adjusted Free Cash Flow (after interest) 8 13 12 (10) 18 (33) 8 (84) 24 14

23 (91) Net Debt 673 658 646 657 639 670 662 744 720 706

657 744 Cellular Subscriber Base (Thousands) 2,676 2,708 2,762 2,836 2,903 2,970 3,019 3,023 3,063 3,095

2,836 3,023 Post-Paid Subscriber Base (Thousands) 2,380 2,404 2,437 2,495 2,548 2,615 2,664 2,671 2,708 2,733

2,495 2,671 Pre-Paid Subscriber Base (Thousands) 296 304 325 341 355 355 355 352 355 362

341 352 Cellular ARPU (NIS) 53 51 51 49 48 48 48 48 48 49

51 48 Cellular Churn Rate (%) 7.5 % 7.5 % 7.3 % 7.2 % 6.8 % 7.2 % 6.4 % 7.9 % 7.0 % 6.7 %

30 % 28 % Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscribers (Thousands) 281 295 311 329 339 354 365 374 387 395

329 374 Fiber-Optic Subscribers (Thousands) 87 101 120 139 155 173 192 212 233 250

139 212 Homes connected to fiber-optic infrastructure (Thousands) 361 396 432 465 514 571 624 700 770 837

465 700 TV Subscriber Base (Thousands) 200 215 224 232 234 223** 226 226 225 224

232 226** Number of Employees (FTE) 1,867 2,745 2,731 2,655 2,708 2,628 2,627 2,574 2,536 2,588

2,655 2,574 * See footnote 2 regarding use of non-GAAP measures.

** In Q2'21, the Company removed from its TV subscriber base approximately 21,000 subscribers who had joined at various different times and had remained in trial periods of over six months without charge or usage



Disclosure for notes holders as of June 30, 2022

Information regarding the notes series issued by the Company, in million NIS

Series Original

issuance

date Principal on

the date of

issuance As of 30.06.2022 Annual interest

rate Principal repayment

dates Interest repayment

dates Interest

linkage Trustee contact details Principal

book value Linked principal

book value Interest accumulated

in books Market

value From To



Principal book value F (2) 20.07.17 12.12.17* 04.12.18* 01.12.19* 255 389 150 226.75 256 256 ** 255 2.16 % 25.06.20 25.06.24 25.06, 25.12 Not Linked Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd. Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon St., Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553. G (1) (2) 06.01.19 01.07.19* 28.11.19* 27.02.20* 31.05.20* 01.07.20* 02.07.20* 26.11.20* 31.05.21* 225 38.5 86.5 15.1 84.8 12.2 300 62.2 26.5 766 766 ** 785 4 % 25.06.22 25.06.27 25.06 Not Linked Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd. Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon St., Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553. H (2) 26.12.21 198.4 198 198 ** 181 2.08 % 25.06.25 25.06.30 25.06 Not Linked Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd. Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon St., Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553.

(1) In April 2019, the Company issued in a private placement 2 series of untradeable option warrants that were exercisable for the Company's Series G debentures. The exercise period of the first series is between July 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 and of the second series is between July 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021. The Series G debentures that were allotted upon the exercise of an option warrant were identical in all their rights to the Company's Series G debentures immediately upon their allotment, and are entitled to any payment of interest or other benefit, the effective date of which is due after the allotment date. The debentures that were allotted as a result of the exercise of option warrants were registered on the TASE. The total amount received by the Company on the allotment date of the option warrants is NIS 37 million. For additional details see the Company's press release dated April 17, 2019. Following exercise of option warrants from the first series, the Company issued Series G Notes in a total principal amount of NIS 225 million. Following exercise of option warrants from the second series, the Company issued Series G Notes in a total principal amount of NIS 101 million. The issuance in May 2021 was the final exercise of option warrants from the second series.

(2) Regarding Series F Notes, Series G Notes, Series H Notes and borrowing P, borrowing Q and borrowing R the Company is required to comply with a financial covenant that the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA shall not exceed 5. Compliance will be examined and reported on a quarterly basis. For the purpose of the covenant, Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as the sum total for the last 12 month period, excluding adjustable one-time items. As of June 30, 2022, the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 0.7. Additional stipulations mainly include: Shareholders' equity shall not decrease below NIS 400 million and no dividends will be declared if shareholders' equity will be below NIS 650 million regarding Series F notes, borrowing P and borrowing Q. Shareholders' equity shall not decrease below NIS 600 million and no dividends will be declared if shareholders' equity will be below NIS 750 million regarding Series G notes and borrowing R. Shareholders' equity shall not decrease below NIS 700 million and no dividends will be declared if shareholders' equity will be below NIS 850 million regarding Series H notes. The Company shall not create floating liens subject to certain terms. The Company has the right for early redemption under certain conditions. With respect to notes payable series F, series G and series H: the Company shall pay additional annual interest of 0.5% in the case of a two- notch downgrade in the Notes rating and an additional annual interest of 0.25% for each further single-notch downgrade, up to a maximum additional interest of 1%; the Company shall pay additional annual interest of 0.25% during a period in which there is a breach of the financial covenant; debt rating will not decrease below BBB- for a certain period. In any case, the total maximum additional interest for Series F, Series G and Series H, shall not exceed 1.25%, 1% or 1.25%, respectively. For more information see the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021.

In the reporting period, the Company was in compliance with all financial covenants and obligations and no cause for early repayment occurred.

* On these dates additional Notes of the series were issued. The information in the table refers to the full series. ** Representing an amount of less than NIS 1 million.

Disclosure for Notes holders as of June 30, 2022 (cont.)

Notes Rating Details*

Series Rating Company Rating as of

30.06.2022

and 11.08.2022 (1) Rating assigned upon

issuance of the Series Recent date of rating as of

30.06.2022 and

11.08.2022 Additional ratings between the original issuance date and the recent date of rating (2) Date Rating F S&P Maalot ilA+ ilA+ 08/2022 07/2017, 09/2017, 12/2017, 01/2018, 08/2018, 11/2018, 12/2018, 01/2019, 04/2019, 08/2019, 02/2020, 05/2020, 06/2020, 07/2020, 08/2020, 11/2020, 05/2021, 08/2021, 12/2021, 08/2022 ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+ G S&P Maalot ilA+ ilA+ 08/2022 12/2018, 01/2019, 04/2019, 08/2019, 02/2020, 05/2020, 06/2020, 07/2020, 08/2020, 11/2020, 05/2021, 08/2021, 12/2021, 08/2022 ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+ H S&P Maalot ilA+ ilA+ 08/2022 12/2021, 08/2022 ilA+, ilA+

(1) In August 2022, S&P Maalot reaffirmed the Company's rating of "ilA+/Stable".

(2) For details regarding the rating of the notes see the S&P Maalot reports dated August 7, 2022.

* A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. Ratings may be subject to suspension, revision or withdrawal at any time, and each rating should be evaluated independently of any other rating

Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as of June 30, 2022

a. Notes issued to the public by the Company and held by the public, excluding such notes held by the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest

payments (without

deduction of tax)

ILS linked

to CPI ILS not linked

to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year - 212,985 - - - 40,282 Second year - 212,985 - - - 34,191 Third year - 124,765 - - - 27,950 Fourth year - 190,008 - - - 23,722 Fifth year and on - 479,219 - - - 22,692 Total - 1,219,962 - - - 148,837

b. Private notes and other non-bank credit, excluding such notes held by the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo" financial data – None.

c. Credit from banks in Israel based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest

payments (without

deduction of tax)

ILS linked

to CPI ILS not linked

to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year - 37,426 - - - 4,880 Second year - 22,760 - - - 4,187 Third year - 30,000 - - - 3,820 Fourth year - 15,000 - - - 3,060 Fifth year and on - 105,000 - - - 8,416 Total - 210,186 - - - 24,363

Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as of June 30, 2022 (cont.)

d. Credit from banks abroad based on the Company's "Solo" financial data – None.

e. Total of sections a - d above, total credit from banks, non-bank credit and notes based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest

payments (without

deduction of tax)

ILS linked

to CPI ILS not linked

to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year - 250,411 - - - 45,162 Second year - 235,745 - - - 38,378 Third year - 154,765 - - - 31,770 Fourth year - 205,008 - - - 26,782 Fifth year and on - 584,219 - - - 31,108 Total - 1,430,148 - - - 173,200

f. Off-balance sheet credit exposure based on the Company's "Solo" financial data– As of June 30, 2022, the Company provided financial guarantees in a total amount of NIS 85 million.

g. Off-balance sheet credit exposure of all the Company's consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and excluding the Company's data presented in section f above - None.

h. Total balances of the credit from banks, non-bank credit and notes of all the consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and excluding Company's data presented in sections a - d above - None.

i. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by the parent company or a controlling shareholder and balances of notes offered by the Company held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder - None.

j. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by companies held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company, and balances of notes offered by the Company held by companies held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company – None.

k. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by consolidated companies and balances of notes offered by the Company held by the consolidated companies - None

The quarterly financial results are unaudited. For the definition of this and other Non-GAAP financial measures, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.

