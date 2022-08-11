A Rooftop Beach Club, Full-Service Spa and Cafe - and Every Healthy Amenity Imaginable - Comes to Downtown Palm Beach Gardens with Life Time Opening on August 11

A Rooftop Beach Club, Full-Service Spa and Cafe - and Every Healthy Amenity Imaginable - Comes to Downtown Palm Beach Gardens with Life Time Opening on August 11

More than 136,000-square-feet covering four stories dedicated to healthy living for all ages brings new excitement and nearly 200 jobs to Northern Palm Beach County as Life Time expands in South Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopping at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens will take on a new spin as Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, opens its four-story, 136,000 square-foot Life Time Palm Beach Gardens athletic country club today. The new location marks the company's fourth in South Florida as it continues its expansion and will be followed by the opening of Life Time Miami at The Falls in early 2023.

Announced in 2019 as part of the significant redevelopment of Downtown Palm Beach Gardens, Life Time is creating nearly 200 new jobs in Northern Palm Beach County and will bring new excitement to the already buzzing destination. Team Members will serve members from nine months to 90+ years throughout the club which features an amazing rooftop beach club with breathtaking views and an abundance of health and wellness activities starting with its Kids Academy up through specialized ARORA programming for active agers.

"We have been anticipating this day since our groundbreaking in fall of 2019 and couldn't be more excited to bring our Life Time lifestyle to Downtown Palm Beach Gardens and Northern Palm Beach County," said Jeff Zwiefel, Life Time president and chief operating officer. "ShopCore has created a perfect environment for this vibrant and active community and, with our opening we look forward to helping more people live healthy, happy lives."

Ideally rooted in the popular Downtown Palm Beach Gardens off of PGA Boulevard, Life Time will encompass all things healthy living with truly unparalleled experiences and amenities. Highlights include:

Ultimate boutique destination with dedicated studios for large group classes including barre, cardio and strength, indoor cycling, Pilates and yoga – more than 100 classes weekly,

State-of-the art equipment for cardio, strength and functional training,

Designated spaces for personal and signature group training programs GTX, Alpha and Ultra Fit

ARORA programming designed for active agers with classes, social events and seminars.

Kids Academy featuring Kids programming with Studio classes, art, music, Spanish immersion, homework help and more (up to 2.5 hours daily),

Indoor Aquatic area with lap pool for lessons, open swim and leisure,

Outdoor rooftop Beach Club with an elevated Aqua Lounge with whirlpools, cabana and lounge seating,

Indoor pickleball courts for premier pickleball experiences with open play and league play

LifeSpa offering full-service salon and spa services, including hair, nail, esthetician and massage,

LifeCafe wholesome, real-food cafe with indoor and outdoor dining,

LT Recovery featuring compression, massage and chiropractic services,

Luxury dressing rooms with whirlpool and cold plunge suites, along with saunas, steam rooms and high-end, complimentary toiletry products.

"After a groundbreaking redevelopment of Downtown Palm Beach Gardens, we're excited for the much-anticipated opening of Life Time," said Brian Donley, Senior Vice President, Development and Construction for ShopCore Properties, owners and managing entity for Downtown Palm Beach Gardens. "As one of many exciting new additions on the property, this best-in-class anchor inspires health and integrates wellness into our active Palm Beach Gardens lifestyle. Life Time joins our stellar lineup of businesses open and set to open over the course of the reimagination of Downtown Palm Beach Gardens. We also want to thank the Palm Beach Gardens City Council for helping bring our vision to life."

The opening of Life Time marks the first of many transformations slated to redefine Downtown Palm Beach Gardens, bringing significant job growth and opportunities to the local community as well as increasing the value of the Palm Beach County destination.

The opening of Life Time Palm Beach Gardens comes as Life Time celebrates 30 years as the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand. Life Time has served millions of people with more than one billion visits, has been part of incredible stories of personal achievement and life-altering events and has grown an amazing community of like-minded people seeking health and happiness.

Additional Life Time locations in Florida include Life Time Coral Gables, the first-of-its kind, 1.2-million-square-foot, Live, Work, Play, Stay development opened in 2021, along with Boca Raton and Tampa. Life Time also owns and produces the renowned Miami Marathon.

For more information regarding features and amenities, visit Life Time Palm Beach Gardens at 11825 Lake Victoria Gardens Avenue or call 561-352-2700. Additionally, follow along at LifeTime.Life on Facebook and Instagram. The club will be open Monday through Friday, 4am to Midnight and Saturday and Sunday from 5am to 10pm.

About Life Time®, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of nearly 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

About Downtown Palm Beach Gardens

Downtown Palm Beach Gardens is a premier retail destination located in the heart of a Floridian lifestyle haven. In addition to an exclusive collection of unique, local retailers, Downtown is home to over 50 shops and restaurants and is accented by an abundance of signature events, family-centric experiences, a pet-friendly atmosphere, and infinite opportunities for connection and inspiration. Downtown offers something for everyone. The merchant mix is enhanced by lush landscaping, waterfront views and expansive outdoor space for entertainment and events. For more information, please visit downtownpbg.com. Downtown Palm Beach Gardens is owned and managed by ShopCore Properties.

