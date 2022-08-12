Conn's HomePlus Announces New Store in Texarkana

The specialty home retailer expands in its home state bringing a wide array of national brand products, next-day white glove delivery and personalized payment options to local customers

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) continues to expand its presence in Texas with the opening of a new location in Texarkana, serving the nearby, larger Shreveport, Louisiana market. Located at Town West Shopping Center at 2315 Richmond Rd., Ste. #1E, Texarkana, Texas, the new 30,000 square foot location will open its doors today, Friday, August 12, 2022.

Conn's HomePlus, based in The Woodlands, Texas, offers a wide selection of home goods including furniture, mattresses, consumer electronics, home office products and appliances from national brands such as G.E., Samsung, LG and more. Rather than waiting weeks for their purchases, customers can enjoy Conn's next-day white glove delivery service, available for all in-stock items throughout the store. Through a personalized selection of payment options, including flexible in-house financing, Conn's strives to help all customers create a home they love.

Joining more than 70 Conn's HomePlus locations throughout Texas, the Texarkana location brings the retailer's total number of stores to over 160 locations across 15 states. With the store opening bringing more than a dozen new jobs to the local Texarkana community, the brand now employs more than 2,400 Texans state-wide.

"We're excited to grow the Conn's HomePlus presence in our home state of Texas and introduce our wide selection of home products to customers in the Texarkana and surrounding Shreveport community who are looking to turn their home life to home love," said Chandra Holt, President and CEO of Conn's HomePlus. "We are thrilled to bring our wide selection of national brand products, our next-day delivery service and a selection of personalized payment options to this new community."

Customers shopping at any store in Texas and at the new Texarkana store can expect next-day delivery on all major appliance purchases, TV purchases over $999, all mattress purchases over $999, all major fitness equipment purchases over $999 and select furniture purchases.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) is a specialty retailer of home goods, including furniture, appliances and consumer electronics, with a mission to elevate home life to home love. With more than 160 stores across 15 states and online at Conns.com, our over 4,000 employees strive to help all customers create a home they love through access to high-quality products, next-day delivery and personalized payment options, including our flexible, in-house credit program. Additional information can be found by visiting our investor relations website at https://ir.conns.com and social channels (@connshomeplus on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn).

