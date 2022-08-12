Pay Ready Appoints Janis Rossi as Senior Vice President Marketing

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pay Ready, the multifamily industry's leading technology AR platform, announced today the vital hire of Janis Rossi as Sr. Vice President Marketing. Janis has extensive experience in leading marketing at technology-based firms and in her new role will be responsible for expanding and strengthening the company brand, strategies, and marketing management.

"Janis has an immense level of talent, proven success in leading marketing initiatives and establishing a brand's identity," said Lynn Musil, Co-Founder and CEO of Pay Ready. "We are thrilled to have her join the Pay Ready family during this explosive growth period. The experience Janis brings will be crucial to our team's success as we continue to grow and deliver innovative solutions for our clients."

Rossi brings more than 18 years of industry marketing experience and has become a trusted leader in the space. Most recently, Janis was part of the original founding team at ROVR Score, successfully launching a new technology to the space and gain market penetration which helped the company drive further industry focus on connectivity. Her other experience includes strategic marketing planning to achieve company goals and visions with a unique collective of tech-forward products serving the multifamily, commercial and vacation rental management industries at Inhabit IQ.

"This is such a tremendous opportunity to be part of and work alongside this inordinately talented team at Pay Ready," said Rossi. "It's an exciting time for this organization that has exceptional potential and has achieved significant success in delivering an innovative platform that increases the revenue potential for their customers. I'm looking forward to joining this team to further shape the brand and continue to deliver a positive impact in the industry."

About Pay Ready

Since 2016, Pay Ready's innovative post-resident payment technology has been streamlined to manage and facilitate the payment recovery process. Pay Ready has formed major partnerships nationwide in 3 million+ multifamily units with over $1billion in serviced receivables. Pay Ready's software has empowered property owners and operators to focus on revenue generation and growth while leaving the arduous process of debt management to Pay Ready. For more information please visit payready.com.

