Star-Studded Hamptons Soireé to Raise Funds for Community and Conservation in Africa

Amy and Gary Green hosting fundraiser for African Community & Conservation Fund and Tusk to fund conservation and fight food poverty in Africa.

Guests joined by WFP Ambassador Paula Abdul, model Christie Brinkley, actor Quinton Aaron and more.

BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, August 19, 2022 Amy and Gary Green are hosting an evening fundraiser at their home in Bridgehampton, New York to support the philanthropic and conservation efforts of the African Community & Conservation Fund (ACCF) and Tusk, a UK-based charity headed up by Royal Patron, Prince William. The "Karibu Africa" soireé will raise money to help ACCF's and Tusk's many community outreach programs, wildlife protection and anti-poaching efforts, including initiatives to improve livelihoods and combat rising food poverty in East & Southern Africa, particularly Tanzania, Rwanda, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

'Karibu Africa' Hamptons Soireé - August 19th, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Covid-19 devastated jobs and livelihoods across the African continent, and with few economic recovery resources, decades of conservation and community upliftment success has been put at risk. Moreover, Russia's war in Ukraine has collaterally created a global food crisis, as wheat and other grain shipments to Africa have been cut off or dangerously delayed.

"I'm proud to be coming back home to Long Island and to the Hamptons to lift up to the world this message of hope for Africa. The funds will help us fuel capacity-building food security, humanitarian, anti-poaching, and conservation programs at our projects in rural Africa," said Brady Forseth, CEO of ACCF. "We are proud to partner with Tusk on our collective impact work in Zimbabwe and Mozambique and grateful to Gary and Amy Green, as well as Paula Abdul, for their generous support towards this event."

"Following the huge success of the Hamptons Lion Trail last summer, we are delighted to be coming together once more with our partners ACCF to co-host this summer soirée to raise vital funds for our combined conservation efforts across Africa," said Charles Mayhew, MBE, CEO of Tusk.

Amy Green, an ACCF Ambassador, animal activist and conservation, and her husband Gary Green will be joined by global icon and United Nations World Food Program (WFP) Representative, Paula Abdul, as well as model and actress Christie Brinkley and Blindside actor Quinton Aaron. Other celebrities attending include Bakithi Kumalo, a South African bassist, composer, and vocalist who toured with Paul Simon, TikTok influencer and WFP Representative Donlad Dougher, and British Classical singer Katherine Jenkins and her husband, film director Andrew Levitas. Artistic work by photographer and ACCF Ambassador David Yarrow will be among the pieces auctioned.

"We are honored to host this year's 'Karibu Africa' event at our home in the Hamptons. Raising money for such an amazing cause is so important to us," said ACCF Ambassador and event hosts Amy and Gary Green. "Sustainability, education, and love of animals have always been close to our hearts. We have been promoting these causes throughout our lives and are honoured to take this a step further by Amy becoming an ambassador for the African Community & Conservation Foundation."

The "Karibu Africa" soireé will also include an opportunity for guests to pledge generously to a Funding Need and support the Wildlife Ranger Challenge , a pan-African initiative raising vital funds to support rangers, raising awareness of Africa's biodiversity crisis and the conservation heroes standing between species and extinction.

Event Details

Friday, August 19, 2022 6:00pm – 10:00pm

6:00pm Drum performance, red carpet, reception, and view of silent and live auction lots

7:30pm Welcome, Opening Remarks and Presentation

7:45pm Live Auction Commences and Fund a Need

8:15pm Drinks, Hors d'oeuvres

9:00pm Entertainment from End of Code: the Malibu/Monaco Electro-duo of Nicolas Saad and Shawn Pereira

