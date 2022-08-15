InventHelp Presents Self-Sustaining Back Scrubber (CNC-427)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I thought of this idea about 17 years ago while I was attending trade school," said the inventor from Winston-Salem, NC. "I wanted to create a tool that would assist an individual wash their entire back without struggling to reach certain areas."

He invented LOLA, patent-pending, to provide users with a means of effectively scrubbing, exfoliating, and cleansing the back and other areas of the body. It also offers an unique way to dispense and use liquid soap. As a result, it would help individuals clean areas that are typically hard-to-reach and it would help exfoliate the back and body more effectively. This could help consumers save time and it could be used by consumers of all ages, especially the elderly. Additionally, this would be practical, durable and easy to use in any shower and it would offer a convenient alternative to using a bar of soap.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-427, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

