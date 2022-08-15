NASA Science Leadership to Hold Town Hall Meeting

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will hold a community town hall meeting with Associate Administrator for Science Thomas H. Zurbuchen and his leadership team at 12:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday, Aug. 17. The group will discuss updates to NASA's science program and share the status of agency activities.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA) (PRNewswire)

Zurbuchen will highlight new Science Mission Directorate leadership team members, provide status updates on missions, including Webb and Psyche, and discuss an innovative program between NASA's science and space technology teams to help bring promising ideas to the marketplace.

Members of the science community, academia, media, and public are invited to join the discussion:

https://go.nasa.gov/3w5dEb3

If prompted, please use event number: 2763 042 0454, followed by the password: X2ZncJGMM22 (92962546 from phones).

Users must provide their first and last name and organization and can submit their own questions or vote on questions submitted by others. The meeting leaders will try to answer as many questions as possible.

To ask a question, please go to: SMD Community Town Hall Questions.

This town hall will be recorded. Presentation materials for the meeting are available for download and a recording will be available later online at the same location.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NASA