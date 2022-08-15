Newfront Featured at 5th Annual William Blair Insurance Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, August 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront , a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage, participated in the William Blair 5th Annual Insurance Technology Conference earlier this month. CEO and Co-Founder Spike Lipkin spoke during a panel discussion focusing on Upgrading Distribution in the industry.

"Technology is rapidly changing the landscape of the insurance industry," said Spike. "Newfront is proud to blaze a trail as we build the modern insurance experience, combining our industry expertise and carrier relationships with technology."

Spike was joined by other industry leaders to discuss where data makes a difference in insurance and making consumer engagement more efficient with tech stacks.

This year's virtual conference experience offered a series of live panel discussions with experts that are shaping the insurance and banking landscape while driving technology adoption in today's highly dynamic global environment. Attendees included a mix of institutional investors and industry executives.

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout the country and is home to more than 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the modern insurance experience here .

About William Blair

William Blair is the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients' evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.*

*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets.

