Robert Half Mobile App Wins Gold Stevie® in 2022 International Business Awards®

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robert Half Mobile App has been named the winner of the Gold Stevie Award in the 19th Annual International Business Awards. The app received the top honor for Mobile Sites and Apps in the Professional Services category for the second consecutive year.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

The executives who participated in the judging process praised the Robert Half app for its ease of use, recent updates and AI capabilities:

"An evolution of a brilliant solution, continuing to invest and improve on the mobile offering. Excellent work by the team."

"Awesome UI/UX design, the design is minimalistic and simple. Good and useful mobile application for job seekers."

"The main strategy, newly added features, processes, technology, functions and benefits of the system are all well thought out, user-friendly and life-easing."

Since its launch in July 2019, the Robert Half Mobile App has helped professionals throughout the U.S. and Canada with their job search by matching them with opportunities that truly fit their requirements. To date, job seekers have applied to more than one million open positions and received more than three million job recommendations.

"Through our AI-powered mobile app, users access personalized job recommendations and exclusive opportunities based on their unique search preferences and profile," said James Johnson, executive vice president and chief technology officer of Robert Half. "We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to delivering a user-friendly, efficient and one-of-a-kind digital experience for job seekers."

Stevie Award winners were determined by the scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download the company's award-winning mobile app.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

