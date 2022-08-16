GoDaddy Inc. to Attend the Wolfe Research 2nd Annual TMT Conference and Present at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced that Aman Bhutani, GoDaddy Chief Executive Officer, and Mark McCaffrey, GoDaddy Chief Financial Officer, will attend the Wolfe Research 2nd Annual TMT Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 and present at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference in New York City on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast and post-presentation audio replay of the Evercore ISI event will be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online and in-person. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

