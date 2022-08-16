New Breed Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies For Fourth Consecutive Year

BURLINGTON, Vt., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Breed, the premier revenue performance management firm for the world's fastest-growing companies, today announced that it has earned a place on this year's Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is the fourth consecutive year in which New Breed has made the Inc. 5000 list, which represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.

"We are thrilled to earn this recognition for four years running and especially proud to join many of our clients on this list," said New Breed CEO Patrick Biddiscombe. "We are committed to helping high-growth organizations achieve their revenue goals, and we look forward to many more years of shared success."

New Breed's integrated products and managed services enable subscription companies worldwide to generate demand, acquire customers, and retain revenue through integrated managed services, applications, and technical expertise.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About New Breed

New Breed is the premier revenue performance management firm for the world's fastest-growing organizations. The company combines integrated managed services with proprietary applications to align people, processes, and platforms and drive success for its clients. As a HubSpot elite partner and two-time HubSpot North American Partner of the Year, New Breed is a recognized leader in leveraging the inbound methodology to foster sustainable and efficient growth.

