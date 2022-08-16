TAG - The Aspen Group to Acquire AZPetVet - A Group of 22 Veterinary Hospitals in the Phoenix Area

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aspen GroupSM announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire AZPetVet, subject to governmental approvals and other customary closing conditions. AZPetVet is a market leader in veterinary care with a network of 22 animal hospitals in the greater Phoenix area.

TAG is one of the largest and fastest growing consumer healthcare support companies in the U.S. and is focused on a simple purpose: bringing better healthcare to more people. The company delivers on its purpose by bringing consumerism to healthcare while continuing to provide world-class support to practitioners

"We've proven and refined the model with Aspen Dental and built the only national dental brand. We've now applied it to three other consumer healthcare brands in ClearChoice, WellNow and Chapter and we couldn't be more excited to partner with AZPetVet," said Bob Fontana, TAG Chairman and CEO.

The TAG model combines shared centers of expertise like real estate, marketing, learning and development, sourcing, and human resources with a proven new clinic playbook to enable accelerated growth in a variety of healthcare sectors – including veterinary care. The company has also built world-class capabilities in customer experience, provider support, and building and developing highly engaged, purpose-built teams.

"Consumer expectations are changing at a rapid pace and we feel that the healthcare industry often fails at meeting those expectations," added Fontana. "Our brands are distinctly different, but the one thing they all have in common is they are single-mindedly focused on meeting the unique needs of their customers. AZPetVet is no different. They've proven it through their market leadership in Arizona."

AZPetVet was founded more than 35 years ago. Through its family of animal hospitals, the company provides advanced primary care for companion animals that range from domestic to exotic, as well as cutting edge medical, dental, and surgical care.

"We are excited to work with TAG as the additional resources will help us take AZPetVet to the next level and accelerate our growth trajectory into a national brand," said Shannon Gillis, CEO of AZPetVet. "We also share a purpose that's highly aligned with all of the TAG brands in that we are focused on providing the best possible service to every customer and care to every patient. Our goal is to wow our customers every step of the way."

JP Morgan acted as an exclusive financial advisor to TAG and Raymond James acted as exclusive financial advisor to AZPetVet in connection with this transaction.

About TAG - The Aspen Group

TAG – The Aspen Group was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through four consumer healthcare brands: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center®, WellNow Urgent Care® and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

