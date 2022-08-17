Hisense Unveiled Customized Products for the FIFA World Cup 2022™, Setting Extraordinary Standard for Premium Lifestyle Experiences

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global technology enterprise, held its first live-stream Hisense's Customized Products for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ Launch and unveiled its innovative premium products. At the Event, Hisense revealed its latest product, including Hisense U7H TV, Hisense L9H Laser TV, and display home appliance products. The launch showcased Hisense's premium technology and innovative breakthroughs, which fully demonstrated the enterprise's values and commitment to using technology to establish better and more premium life for global consumers.

"Over the past 53 years, Hisense has grown into an international technology leading enterprise." In the opening, Candy Pang, the Deputy General Manager of Brand Management Department of Hisense Group, expressed: "As an Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, we are more than privileged to launch Hisense's Customized Products for the FIFA World Cup to celebrate the fabulous FIFA Moments with the world. "

Premium and Exquisite Technology: Customized for Ultimate Living Experience

Hisense U7H - Enhance Perfect Match Experience

In recent years, consumers are turning to the finest of the best TV, and Hisense's U7H features premium technology that could precisely match consumer demands. Through vivid explanation, the launch showcased Hisense U7H premium function, helping consumers better understand the benefits of all intelligent features. In which, Sport Mode function is an ultimate enhancement function, whenever viewers watch sports scenes, Hisense U7H will automatically activate Sports Mode, enhancing details and smoothness, providing football lovers with an exquisite FIFA World Cup™ watching experience.

Hisense L9H TriChroma Laser TV – Best-in-Class TV Experience

With many years of development, Hisense Laser TV has been crowned "King of Ultra Short Throw Projectors", received "Best-in-Class","Editor's-Choice Award", and L9H delivers a superb experience for consumers who are looking for premium large-screen TV with flawless performance. During the event, Hisense took audiences on an exploration journey to fully visualize L9H's technology. The L9H is an Ultra-Large Screen, Flawless Image Quality, and Greener Laser TV, all technologies equipped in L9H could provide excellent brightness, contrast, color, and detail for ultra-vivid picture quality, giving global consumers a breathtaking viewing experience.

Home Appliance Series, the Whole Category Products

In addition to its TV series, Hisense also displayed its home appliances to enhance consumers' living experience. From ovens to dishwashers, from smart air conditioners to washing machines, gathering all of Hisense's latest products inside 'Hisense House' to deliver a perfect lifestyle atmosphere to consumers leveraging the concept of intelligent living.

Through Hisense's Customized Products for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ Launch, Hisense redefines premium technology with cutting-edge innovation, once again taking consumers living experiences to the next level. At the end of this year, as an Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Hisense will fully commit and deliver global consumers a Perfect Match experience through Hisense technology.

