Crum & Forster Welcomes Barbra Merwin as New President of Travel Insured International

Accident & Health Division Poised to Harness Opportunity as Travel Continues to Ramp Back Up

MORRISTOWN, N.J. , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster, a leading national property and casualty, accident and health insurance company with a 200-year history of helping customers manage risk, has hired Barbra Merwin as the new President of Travel Insured International (www.travelinsured.com) within the Accident & Health (A&H) Division.

Barbra Merwin named new President of C&F Travel Insured International. (PRNewswire)

Travel Insured International (TII) is part of the Specialty Business Unit within C&F's Accident & Health Division. TII is a leading travel insurance provider, offering quality worldwide travel protection for over 25 years and focuses on products including Emergency Assistance and Evacuation, Trip Cancellation and Trip Interruption Protection, Baggage Insurance, Airline Ticket Protection and plans that include medical benefits for students and travelers worldwide.

In her new role, Ms. Merwin will be leading the TII organization of over 150 employees, including its customer care and sales organization. TII has several global target business segments including travel services and insurance, a wholesale area focused on cruises, tours and group travel needs as well as a dedicated A&H business, which supports a broad range of travelers' needs.

"Barbra joins at a time of great opportunity to shape our strategic expansion into the broader travel insurance and protection marketplace. In her capacity as president, Barbra will oversee the direction of the organization to drive future growth and agency profitability," said Susan Silfen, SVP of the A&H SBU.

Ms. Merwin has over 30 years of experience in the development, multi-channel distribution and administration of insurance and related products across specialty, commercial, property and casualty, employee benefits, and affinity lines of business. "I am excited to join the Crum & Forster family and drive the strategic growth of our travel business just as the market is roaring back," Ms. Merwin said. "This is a dynamic opportunity at an organization that has a long history of focusing on its partners and end customer needs, and I can't wait to get started."

Prior to joining Crum & Forster, Ms. Merwin spent more than eight years at AmTrust Financial Services where she held various executive leadership positions in Strategic Product Development, Marketing, Operations, State Disability Insurance, and most recently was the Head of Claims Integrated Solutions. She also held senior executive positions at HSBC.

About Crum & Forster Accident & Health

Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com), founded in 1822, is a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer, providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies. C&F has $3.7 billion in gross written premium and is rated "A" Excellent by A M Best for 2022.

Since 2000, the C&F Accident & Health Division has offered a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance and reinsurance products. We place a strong focus on innovative product development and flexible distribution methods, along with excellent client service and support.

In addition to a robust domestic portfolio, C&F offers accident and health solutions on an international basis through its wholly owned captive facility, Crum & Forster Segregated Portfolio Company (SPC) located in the Cayman Islands, as well as through its various partnerships within the Fairfax family. These global capabilities provide partners with even broader flexibility in underwriting solutions.

The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram.

Media Contact

Hallie Harenski

VP C&F Corporate Communications

mediainquiries@cfins.com

Crum & Forster (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crum & Forster