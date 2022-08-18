HedgeFacts hires Harry Pagel as Senior Vice President

CINCINNATI, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HedgeFacts, a software solutions firm for hedge funds, family offices, pensions and investors is pleased to announce Harry Pagel has joined our firm as Senior Vice-President. This newly created position will enable Harry to leverage his deep industry knowledge and drive our business and revenue forward.

Harry brings almost 30 years of industry experience to this role, most recently spent over a decade with SCT Capital Management as Managing Director, Sales and Trading. In his role, Harry was Head of Business Development and oversaw the firm's execution trading. Harry began his career at Morgan Stanley & Co., Inc. on the Middle Market Institutional Sales desk. Harry has also worked at Typhon Capital Management, Oppenheimer & Co. and co-founded a boutique asset management firm.

John Hynes, CEO of HedgeFacts said, "We are delighted for Harry to join the HedgeFacts team. Harry has a deep understanding of the benefits which HedgeFacts brings to all of our clients and is perfectly placed to promote the growth of our business."

Harry added, "I have known John for over twelve years and am excited to join such a dynamic, client focused team. I look forward to contributing toward HedgeFacts' continued growth and expansion, bringing custom tailored solutions to our expanding client list."

HedgeFacts is a leading provider of risk analytics, back-office accounting, automated trade capture, reconciliation, and performance attribution and reporting for the alternative investment industry with operations in the United States and Ireland. HedgeFacts is offered as hosted software (SaaS) or a fully outsourced back & middle office solution. Our clients include hedge funds, commodity trading advisors, asset allocators with transparent managed accounts and fund investments, proprietary trading groups, pensions, endowments, and family offices that trade a variety of asset classes including: futures, equities, options, fixed income, foreign exchange, and swaps.

HedgeFacts delivers a one-stop integrated solution, the alternative to which often requires sourcing from multiple vendors at significant costs. HedgeFacts' software is offered as an automated, secure, and managed application service, ensuring you have an institutional quality infrastructure that is professionally managed. Our services include outsourced back and middle office, performance accounting, and shadow NAV.

