Heim, Payne & Chorush Attorneys in Houston Named Among Best Lawyers in America

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten attorneys from the Houston intellectual property law firm Heim, Payne & Chorush are being recognized among the best in the country in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Firm partners Michael Heim, Russell Chorush, and Leslie Payne are included on the exclusive list of the nation's leading lawyers based on their work in patent lawsuits and other intellectual property disputes. Also honored for their expertise in the same types of cases are firm partners Allen Bullwinkel and Eric Enger.

The Best Lawyers 2023 Ones to Watch list includes Heim, Payne & Chorush partners Chris First, Alden Harris, and Blaine Larson, as well as firm associates William Collier and Chris Limbacher. All five Ones to Watch honorees are recognized for their intellectual property and patent lawsuit work. Mr. First was additionally noted for his expertise in antitrust cases.

"I am personally and professionally proud that more than 80 percent of the lawyers at Heim, Payne & Chorush have been named among the best anywhere," says Mr. Heim. "The selection of our attorneys is further proof that we can provide the answers for clients involved in high-stakes patent cases and serious antitrust matters."

Earlier this summer, Mr. Heim and Mr. Limbacher helped Ireland-based Arigna Technology Limited win a key Patent Trial and Appeals Board ruling against automotive giant BMW of North America. The decision represented a complete victory for the firm's client in its attempt to force BMW to trial in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com .

