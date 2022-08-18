Introducing Upshop: The Total Store Operations Platform

ADC rebrand to Upshop recognizes total store retail operations technology capabilities

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Data Corporation (ADC), global pioneer of total store operations, announces an extensive rebranding effort to reflect the company's accelerated vision and growth. Upshop promises to deliver a simplified, smarter, more connected platform for retailers and associates by synchronizing Fresh, Packaged, and eCommerce operations.

"Upshop provides our customers with a fresher experience while making our store teams more efficient at the same time."

ADC has been a visionary in Fresh operations for over thirty years in 28,000+ grocery and convenience locations. In 2019, the company re-architected from on-premise to cloud-based SaaS as a first step in driving associate usability and adoption. This past year has seen eCommerce fulfillment orchestration and expiration date management capability integrations to pioneer a singular platform for total store operations.

"Upshop is our company's vision for a connected store," says Shamus Hines, Founder and CEO of Upshop. "Point solutions have flooded the industry—and shoppers have high expectations of retail; they an experience. There's no way to have the best shopping experience when the retailer is using upwards of 40solutions on average. A total store platform that syncs up end-to-end not only streamlines operations for the retailer, but makes the experience simpler, smarter, and more connected for employees and shoppers. There's no more critical time than now for retailers to double-down on tech that benefits the total store."

"AFS chose Upshop because it enables our store teams to focus on fresh," said Associated Food Stores Systems and Integration Director, Greg Welling. "Upshop provides our customers with a fresher experience while making our store teams more efficient at the same time. The combination is a win-win that drives customer loyalty and improves AFS store success."

Most recently, Upshop has experienced significant growth implementing solutions to sync up the entire Fresh perimeter. Leading grocery and convenience retailers are rapidly innovating systems, demanding technology which can forecast and order fresh accurately, every time, while decreasing associate time spent on kitchen math, food operations and order management.

Sync up your people, products, and processes with one singular platform for store operations. Upshop provides retailers the end-to-end visibility necessary to increase sales, cut waste, and improve labor efficiency; gaining a pivotal, competitive edge to win and maintain loyalty with shoppers.

About Upshop

Upshop has been pioneering store operations technology for over 30 years; delivering SaaS-based solutions which offer a simplified, smarter, more connected solution to retail store associates. The business leveraged the technology of leading products FreshIQ®, ShopperKit, and Date Check Pro to synchronize one platform, providing retailers the visibility needed to increase sales, cut waste, and streamline labor efficiencies. Over 145+ retail chain accounts trust our software in over 28,000+ stores, 9 countries, and 3 continents.

CONTACT:

Mike Weber, CMO

mike.weber@upshop.com

View original content:

SOURCE Upshop