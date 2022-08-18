Kevin Guest Leads Global Company Out of Pandemic to Productivity

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rallying a global company to higher productivity levels than before the pandemic, one CEO says the secret is to overcome fear, live in harmony and believe in one's full potential.

"Coming out of the pandemic building momentum, our company leaders have uncovered key insights from exploring backward to boost productivity going forward," said Kevin Guest, chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA). "In that retrospection, we've found a pattern of success borne from a growth mindset that expands our confidence in who we are and what we can become."

Marking USANA's 30th anniversary, Guest shared success insights with several thousand USANA associates from around the world Aug. 17 in Salt Lake City in his keynote address, kicking off the company's 2022 global convention, which continues until Aug. 20 in-person and streaming virtually to attendees in 24 international markets.

"Over the last two years during the pandemic, some people have talked about their fear of failure, but to fuel success, we must overcome fear, and unleash powerful confidence, creativity and lasting connections," said Guest, a deeply principled leader. "What's more, now is the time to live a harmonious life by first knowing who we are, next understanding our values, and finally by applying true health that balances our body, mind, and spirit. That's our path to greater heights."

Author of the bestseller All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, Guest, who is also a musician who leads a band, helps leaders and employees strengthen company culture through the power of harmonious living actively connecting with others.

"In music, harmony occurs when notes blend in a way that is pleasing to the ear. Whether someone plays in a band, sings in a choir, or performs in an orchestra, there is nothing quite as exhilarating as achieving perfect harmony with fellow musicians," he wrote in All the Right Reasons. "Harmony in music doesn't happen without hours of practice and each individual musician's commitment to getting the music right.

"A life in harmony means a consistent and honest arrangement of personal values and a solid commitment to living those values day in and day out, which is one secret to higher fulfillment and confidence in life and at work."

Studies show confident people collaborate more naturally to achieve goals, which Guest says is a key to success.

"Because no person is an island, I've seen that we accomplish more as we connect with others," he said. "In fact, connections are vital in creating future success, and those who do so consistently are miles ahead on the path to success."

In his book, Guest shares dozens of examples of how making connections with celebrities, such as KISS frontman Gene Simmons to former U.S. President Gerald Ford and comedian Bob Hope, steered his own path from musician to chairman and CEO of a billion-dollar, global company.

"To achieve all you can become, be firm in your destination but flexible in your path," Guest said. "As Pablo Picasso said, 'Whatever you can imagine is real' which means if you believe in something strong enough and have passion, motivation, and desire to make it happen, those dreams can come true. I've seen it over and over."

All the Right Reasons proceeds are directed to feed two million meals to hungry children. Available on Amazon, the book provides 40 meals for each single purchase.

