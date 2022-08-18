UNIFY Financial Credit Union Teams Up With Football Pro Safety Terrell Burgess & Walmart in School Backpack Drive

** Credit Union Branches Accepting Donations of New Backpacks for Local High School Students **

** Each Backpack Donated Equals a Chance to Meet Football Pro Terrell Burgess**

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIFY Financial Credit Union (UNIFY) has launched a school backpack and supply drive in partnership with Los Angeles Rams Safety #26 Terrell Burgess and Walmart to support local high school students.

UNIFY Financial Credit Union (PRNewswire)

Through August 20th, UNIFY invites community members to help our students start the new school year ready to learn by dropping off a new backpack and school supplies to select branch locations. Every backpack donation will qualify for an entry to win an in-person meet up with LA world champion Terrell Burgess on August 21, 2022.

UNIFY encourages community members to visit their local Walmart, Walmart.com, or any retailer to purchase a new standard-sized backpack with the following supplies:

Drop off locations include:

UNIFY Hawthorne Branch 14550 Aviation Boulevard Hawthorne, CA 90250 UNIFY Huntington Beach Branch 7801 Edinger Avenue Huntington Beach, CA 92647 UNIFY Lakewood Branch 4637 Candlewood Street Lakewood, CA 90712 UNIFY Redondo Beach Branch One Space Park Drive, Building S Redondo Beach, CA 90278 UNIFY Torrance Branch 1899 Western Way Torrance, CA 90501 UNIFY Tustin Branch 13229 Jamboree Road Tustin, CA 92782 UNIFY Westchester Branch 8632 South Sepulveda Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90045 UNIFY West Torrance Branch 20305 Anza Avenue Torrance, CA 90503



A credit union partner with the Los Angeles Rams since 2018, UNIFY will distribute all backpacks and school supplies to students in need in time for the fall school year. More information about UNIFY's Backpack Drive in partnership with Terrell Burgess and Walmart can be found here.

About UNIFY Financial Credit Union

UNIFY Financial Credit Union is one of the nation's leading credit unions, with $3.6 billion in assets and more than 260,000 members across the country. UNIFY has branches nationwide, with regional offices located in Torrance, CA; Las Vegas, NV; Mesa, AZ; and Allen, TX. Please visit UnifyFCU.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UNIFY Financial Credit Union