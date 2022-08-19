NEW: National Clean Energy Week (NCEW) Releases Sneak-Peak List of Keynote Speakers, Panel Topics

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking six weeks away, National Clean Energy Week (NCEW) today announced its first slate of speakers for the 2022 NCEW Policy Makers Symposium. The 6th annual NCEW, September 26-30, will be celebrated in Washington, D.C. and online everywhere with the NCEW Policy Makers Symposium, which brings together elected officials from both sides of the aisle, business leaders, advocates, policymakers, investors, and trade associations from all perspectives who are dedicated to advancing clean energy.

Speakers at the virtual three-day NCEW Policy Makers Symposium, September 27-29 will include:

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R- Alaska )

U.S. Rep. John Curtis (R- Utah )

U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.)

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.)

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.)

Heather Zichal – CEO, American Clean Power Association (ACP)

Alex Herrgott – President and CEO, The Permitting Institute

Joy Ditto – President and CEO, American Public Power Association (APPA)

Eric Dresselhuys – CEO, ESS Inc

Anne Bradbury – CEO, American Exploration and Production Council (AEPC)

BJ Johnson – Co-Founder and CEO, ClearFlame Engine Technologies

John Di Stasio – President, Large Public Power Council (LPPC)

Catrina Rorke – Senior Vice President of Policy and Research, Climate Leadership Council

Natalie Jackson – Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Portfolio Finance, Clearway Energy Group

Brandon Arnold – EVP, National Taxpayers Union

Susan Nickey – EVP and Chief Client Officer, Hannon Armstrong

Serge Abergel – COO, Hydro-Québec

Jordan Stone – Assistant Vice President, Association of American Railroads

Christine Cadigan – Senior Director, Family Forest Carbon Program, American Forest Foundation

Diana Movius – Senior Director, Climate Advisors

Pasha Majdi – Senior Director, Conservation International

Lesley Jantarasami – Managing Director, Energy and Climate, Bipartisan Policy Center

Lauren Sher – Director of Sustainability and Environmental Policy, NextEra Energy, Inc.

David Paolella – Manager, U.S. Policy and Advocacy, Breakthrough Energy

Abigail Regitsky – Manager, U.S. Policy and Advocacy, Breakthrough Energy

Alex Fitzsimmons – Senior Program Director, ClearPath

George David Banks – Senior Fellow, CRES Forum

Phil Rossetti – Resident Scholar, R Street Institute, and many more to come!

"We are honored to welcome these clean energy experts to share their expertise during National Clean Energy Week," said Heather Reams, NCEW Chair and President of CRES Forum. "The sixth annual celebration of NCEW is shaping up to be an unforgettable experience, and this list of impressive speakers is a testament to that. These speakers will inspire fruitful, bipartisan discussions throughout the Policy Makers Symposium—helping us learn more about how we can pave the way for an emissions-free future and address America's environmental, economic, and national security needs in the process."

NCEW programming includes both in-person events in Washington, D.C., and the free, virtual Policy Makers Symposium, September 27-29. Panels include:

Cutting Red Tape: Removing Obstacles to Clean Energy and Emissions Reductions

Critical Minerals and Supply Chain Security

Show Me the Money: Tax and Finance Issues Facing the Energy Industry

Innovation and Reducing Industrial Emissions

The American Advantage: Strengthening U.S. Competitiveness

Nature-Based Climate Solutions

To learn more about the Symposium, including speakers, panels, and registration, click here.

More information on NCEW sponsorship opportunities, events, and examples of how businesses and communities can show their support can be found on the NCEW website: https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/.

National Clean Energy Week (NCEW), described by POLITICO as "a veritable who's who of the Clean Energy World," is an annual awareness week to recognize the value of clean energy including abundant job opportunities, economic growth, energy independence, consumer choice, lower energy prices, and a cleaner environment. Follow NCEW on Twitter (@NCEWConf) and Facebook (NationalCleanEnergyWeek) for event updates. www.nationalcleanenergyweek.org.

