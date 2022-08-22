FinanceJar Survey Sheds Light on Several Credit Score Controversies

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinanceJar , an educational website that provides advice on credit and personal finance, announced the results of a survey that clarified several long-standing controversies in the credit industry.

Our findings provide insight into why credit scores appear racially biased.

"Our findings challenged several pieces of conventional wisdom, providing never-before-seen insight into the reason why credit scores appear racially biased," said Elena Jones, personal finance expert and the co-founder of FinanceJar. "In a few cases, they challenged our own assumptions as well."

FinanceJar surveyed 700 consumers in the US and collected data on their demographics and credit scores. Although the results backed up Experian's past findings on the relationship between credit scores and income, education level, and age, they were at odds with other common beliefs about credit score and race.

There are clear disparities between the average credit scores held by consumers from different racial backgrounds, with white and Asian consumers having significantly higher credit scores than Latino and Black consumers. Credit industry observers have offered many different explanations for this. An analysis of FinanceJar's data suggests that the disparity is almost entirely due to race-based differences in average income level.

After correcting for income, the difference between the average credit scores of people from different racial backgrounds becomes much subtler and more complex. Surprisingly, in one lower-middle income bracket, the usual trend reverses itself, with white respondents reporting lower scores on average than Black and Latino respondents.

FinanceJar also analyzed the relationship between credit and body mass index (BMI). Several researchers have posited a relationship between socioeconomic status and BMI, with lower-income individuals being more likely to be overweight. Surprisingly, the opposite is true; according to the survey's data, moderately overweight individuals (with BMIs between 25–30) actually have the highest credit scores on average, and low-income individuals are not significantly more likely to be obese.

