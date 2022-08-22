Macronix Provides High-Speed Flash Memory to Renesas Cost-Effective MPU Development Platform, Supporting Emerging Markets

Macronix octaflash MX66UW1G45GXDI00 Selected for Renesas New RZ/A3UL 64-bit 1GHz MPU Evaluation Board, Ideal for OTA Applications

TAIPEI, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337), a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, today announced that its octaflash MX66UW1G45GXDI00 is providing a crucial flash memory in the development platform of Renesas. Designers can take advantage of Macronix' high-speed flash memory and Renesas' latest cost-effective RZ/A3UL microprocessor (MPU) that are available on the new evaluation board to develop advanced products.

In addition to MX25UW51245G Serial flash memory products selected by Renesas, the high speed MX66UW1G45GXDI00 also adopted by Renesas to support its RZ MPU Family's evaluation boards. Additionally, the hardware IP support of MX66UW1G45GXDI00 facilitates over-the-air (OTA) applications for quick response.

The RZ/A3UL MPU offers high performance through a 1GHz 64-bit Arm® Cortex®-A55 CPU core to expand the potential of a real-time operating system (RTOS). Coupled with Macronix octaflash MX66UW1G45GXDI00 memory, the RZ/A3UL facilitates the development of systems that require both performance and quick response, such as industrial equipment, home appliances and office automation equipment, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) systems.

"The well-established relationship that Renesas and Macronix enjoyed has yielded powerful development tools that help developers create successful Renesas MPU-based products with minimal need for additional development tools," said Macronix Vice President of Marketing F.L. Ni. "Renesas' selection of our MX66UW1G45GXDI00 for the RZ/A3UL development platform recognizes designers' need for specific tools to develop OTA solutions for IoT, HMI and surveillance systems."

The MX66UW1G45GXDI00, a central member of Macronix's high-efficiency octaflash family, features a double-transfer rate (DTR) mode operation. This DTR operation provides data throughput up to 400MB/s, making it one of the fastest flash memory devices in the industry. Its execution-in-place (XiP) capability from the flash memory greatly simplifies board design. The MX66UW1G45GXDI00's 8-I/O DTR command enables direct execution from the memory, rendering very powerful XiP schemes, while reducing the need for external RAM capacity.

The high-performance RZ/A series MPUs offer the ease-of-use of Renesas MCUs, while combining Renesas' proprietary technologies and the Arm ecosystem. The new RZ/A3UL helps maximize the performance needed in interactive and sophisticated human-machine-interface applications that utilize camera input and various types of sensors.

Macronix and Renesas enjoy a long rich history of complementary products and evaluation solutions. Macronix has for years been a member of the Renesas R-Car Consortium -- one of 70 companies selected as a Proactive Partner – as well as the Renesas' RZ Partner Ecosystems Solutions program. A broad range of Macronix flash memory products are represented in several Renesas RZ evaluation boards, including the OctaBus, ArmorFlash™ and e.MMC™ families.

For more information on the Macronix MX66UW1G45GXDI00, please go to https://www.macronix.com/en-us/products/NOR-Flash/Serial-NOR-Flash/Pages/spec.aspx?p=MX66UW1G45G&m=Serial%20NOR%20Flash&n=PM2630. For more information on the Renesas RZ/A series and other members of the Renesas low-power MCU family, please go to www.renesas.com/us/en/products/microcontrollers-microprocessors/rz-mpus/rza-mcus.

About Macronix

Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR flash, NAND flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high quality, innovative and performance-driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other market segments. Find out more at www.macronix.com.

OctaBus, ArmorFlash and e.MMC are trademarks of Macronix International Co., Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

