Americans Takes Part in World Blood Donation Record Attempt to Save Lives

Global campaign to save 150,000 lives through 50,000 donations around the world.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday August 27, thousands of Americans will attempt to break the world record for the most blood donations in one calendar day.

A blood drive in action by Who is Hussain. #GlobalBloodHeroes Day aims to break the world record for blood donations and save 150,000 lives. (PRNewsfoto/Who is Hussain) (PRNewswire)

#GlobalBloodHeroes Day is a worldwide campaign to save lives and build greater awareness about the urgent need to donate blood.

Just one blood donation can help save three lives.

The drive is open to any volunteer willing and eligible to give blood.

#GlobalBloodHeroes Day aims to rally 50,000 blood donors across six continents. The campaign hopes to save the lives of 150,000 people at a time when blood supplies are being challenged.

This campaign is organized by Who is Hussain, a grassroots social justice community service organization inspired by the legacy of Hussain ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad to inspire and build compassionate communities.

CALLING ALL GLOBAL BLOOD HEROES

A blood transfusion is needed every two seconds in the United States, just three percent of the U.S. population donates blood each year.

Who is Hussain is partnering with leading U.S. blood donor organisations to overcome these barriers.

"Although a blood transfusion is needed every two seconds in this country, just three percent of the United States population donates blood each year. We need to dramatically increase that number to ensure we have enough blood on the shelf to meet demand. This global campaign will help bring more donors into their local community blood center, increase diversity in the blood supply, and encourage many people to give for the very first time. Ultimately, it will save lives," said Kate Fry, Chief Executive Officer at America's Blood Centers.

Coordinating Global Blood Heroes Day in the United States, Alvi said:

"We're hoping Americans can come together to give blood. One blood donation can save up to three lives, and it only takes an hour of your time."

The world record will be verified by 'Official World Records' , a body recognised by the Council of Notariats of the European Union.

#GlobalBloodHeroes on 27 August 2022 will take place in Chicago , Dallas , Dearborn, Los Angeles , Miami and New York . blood.whoishussain.org Find out more:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882868/WIH_Campaign.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882869/WIH_Blood_Donations.jpg

A blood drive in action by Who is Hussain. #GlobalBloodHeroes Day aims to break the world record for blood donations and save 150,000 lives. (PRNewsfoto/Who is Hussain) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Who is Hussain