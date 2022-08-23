Autodesk Appoints Rami Rahim to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) announced the appointment of Rami Rahim to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Rahim currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, delivering industry-leading insight, automation and security solutions. Rahim joined Juniper Networks alongside the company's first group of employees in 1997 and progressed through a series of technical and leadership roles at the company prior to his appointment as CEO in 2014.

Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Networks (PRNewswire)

"Rami is an exceptional leader whose in-depth industry knowledge and global business experience offers incredible value to the Autodesk Board," said Andrew Anagnost, CEO and president of Autodesk. "Rami's contributions to the evolution of networking solutions, expertise in platform technologies and longstanding dedication to driving innovation forward are remarkable, and I look forward to working alongside him."

Prior to Rahim's role as CEO, he served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Juniper Development and Innovation (JDI) organization, overseeing the company's entire product and technology portfolio. Other leadership positions within Juniper held over the years include Executive Vice President and General Manager of Platform Systems Division and Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Edge and Aggregation Business Unit.

"Throughout his impressive career, Rami has built a deep expertise in how companies innovate and evolve for their customers. He brings strong leadership skills and a broad range of experiences and insights to the Autodesk Board," said Stacy Smith, chairman of the Board of Autodesk. "We're thrilled to welcome him to the Board."

Rahim holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Toronto and a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University. He also completed an intensive six-week executive program at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business. Rahim is a named inventor on 20 U.S. Patents granted in networking technologies and is a member of the IEEE.

