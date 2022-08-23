Understanding and Combatting Student Burnout

MOULTRIE, Ga., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly 10 years as an emergency room physician, Jay S. Feldstein, DO '81, President and CEO of PCOM, knew he had to make a career change for his mental health.

"Part of the reason I'm at PCOM is because I burned out as an emergency room physician," he said. "I got to the point where I dreaded going to work. I dreaded seeing patients, and I didn't want to go to the ER. Between shift work, loss of control and pressure, it just became too much. I am a living example of experiencing a career burnout in emergency medicine."

Coined in the 1970s, burnout–a psychopathological syndrome–is used to describe the consequences of severe stress and high ideals in "helping" careers. In 2019 the World Health Organization officially classified burnout as a medical diagnosis.

Medical professionals fall under that "helping" category with 60-70% of medical students saying they experience burnout during their education.

Jason Walker, PhD, associate professor of physiology at PCOM South Georgia, has seen first-hand the effect of burnout in medical students during his time as a professor and as a researcher on the topic.

According to Dr. Walker, medical students, especially those from underrepresented communities, face an overwhelming amount of pressure and expectations from themselves, families and communities who want to see them succeed. An additional pressure point comes from the student debt, which averages around $300,000. He added that COVID-19 exponentially increased burnout due to the lack of group settings and in-person socialization.

Symptoms of burnout include lack of motivation, emotional detachment, withdrawal and feelings of hopelessness along with mental and physical exhaustion. Dr. Walker said he's personally seen an increase in burnout in medical students, which can easily lead to depression.

He said its crucial for someone experiencing burnout is to see a counselor. Then, take time to meditate, engage in physical activity and take a break from studying.

