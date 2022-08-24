MAMMOTH HOLDINGS OPENS NEWEST SILVERSTAR CAR WASH LOCATIONS

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings LLC, America's premier express car wash platform, launched its newest location Aug. 10 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and will launch another new location Aug. 24 in Fargo, North Dakota under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

The recently opened site, located on the rapidly-growing west side of Sioux Falls, is newly constructed and lays the groundwork for Mammoth's growth strategy in the northwest.

"The Silverstar Car Wash brand in Mammoth's Northwest region is one of our fastest growing markets and is essential for our rapid growth strategy," said Dave Hoffmann, Chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. "Greenfield construction in these high-opportunity markets is forward thinking and further stakes our flag in the Northwest."

The Silverstar Car Wash-SD11 site is one of 18 locations under the brand, including 11 in the Sioux Falls market. Will Bell, Sioux Falls Regional Manager, said "We know our customers appreciate getting the best wash with Silverstar. Our new location will make that even easier for customers."

"We're excited to open our 11th location here in Sioux Falls, expanding the options for our customers wanting to keep their car clean," said Andrea Vetos, Vice President of Operations for Silverstar Car Wash. "The most exciting part about our continued growth is the continued opportunities it gives for all of our team members to advance within the organization."

In addition to the store opened Aug. 10, Mammoth Holdings will open another site under the Silverstar Car Wash brand Aug. 24, also newly constructed, in Fargo. "We're looking forward to opening another Silverstar location this week, our second location in Fargo and 19th location overall," Vetos said.

Mammoth Holdings has dozens of new sites under development to be completed in the coming months, expanding its overall footprint throughout the United States. Silverstar's August openings represent Mammoth's 107th and 108th locations and expand Mammoth's presence in the Northwest region.

Mammoth Holdings is the first car wash platform formed by industry insiders and has 107 operating locations. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally; operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions; and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth Holdings' multi-brand portfolio includes Coastal Carwash, Shine-N-Go, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty, among others.

Mammoth has significant growth capital and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth Holdings' corporate development initiatives. Monroe Capital and Morgan Stanley provide Mammoth Holdings' debt financing.

About Mammoth Holdings

Headquartered in Atlanta, Mammoth Holdings operates 107 conveyor car washes under the Coastal Carwash, Shine-N-Go, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, Missouri, Tennessee, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Florida.

Mammoth Holdings was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit us online at mammothholdings.com .

About Red Dog Equity LLC

Red Dog Equity LLC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit reddogequity.com .

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at pritzkerorg.com .

