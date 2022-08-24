OAN Partners with VIDAA to Deploy OAN Plus and AWE Plus Worldwide

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One America News Network ("OAN"), a 24/7 source of credible national and international news, announced today that it is now available through a partnership with VIDAA in the U.S. and expanding worldwide with VIDAA's upcoming deployments in international markets.

The launch is powered by the global partnership between Herring Networks, VIDAA, and media tech powerhouse, Amagi. The partnership, leveraging Amagi's Content Plus marketplace, gives VIDAA users in the Americas, Australia and the UK access to Amagi's comprehensive network of FAST channels and AVOD assets from the world's leading content brands across a variety of content genres: News, sports, music, movies, documentaries and more. VIDAA is a technology and innovation company whose market-leading, independent Smart TV OS powers Hisense, Toshiba and over 100 additional TV brands worldwide. VIDAA tv, the company's FAST channels service, launched in the U.S. and Mexico in January and is expanding in Europe, LATAM, Australia, and beyond.

"Both of our global FAST channel brands remain highly sought after and leaders in their respective content genres and channel categories," said Alex Kopacz, EVP Content Distribution and Strategy at OAN. "We're thrilled to be working with VIDAA and Amagi on this rollout, and we're confident that our channels will enhance the overall visibility of VIDAA tv."

Both OAN Plus and AWE Plus are currently deployed on more than 30 FAST platforms globally. The monthly hours-of-viewing (HOV) for OAN Plus has recently doubled as the network continues to ramp up its coverage and conversation around the upcoming midterm elections in November.

About One America News Network, ("OAN"):

One America News Network, ("OAN"), which launched on July 4, 2013, provides an independent source of credible national and international news around the clock. The network operates news bureaus in Washington, D.C., California, New York, and Florida. In addition, the network utilizes numerous external newsgathering sources, including US Pool feeds. OAN produces eighteen hours of live news every weekday. In addition, the network features four weekday primetime political talk shows, namely REAL AMERICA with Dan Ball, IN FOCUS, TIPPING POINT with Kara McKinney, and THE REAL STORY. OAN is featured on over a hundred cable and video providers worldwide. In addition, the OAN LIVE app is available on your favorite connected devices. For more information, please visit www.oann.com.

