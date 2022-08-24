Radiance Technologies Partners with Independence Bowl Foundation to Create Radiance Technologies Innovation Bowl

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies (Radiance) and the Independence Bowl Foundation are proud to introduce the 2022-2023 Radiance Technologies Innovation Bowl.

The Radiance Technologies Innovation Bowl is an academic competition between schools and conferences affiliated with the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. Schools compete for a $25,000 grand prize by developing innovative approaches to a current research and development topic selected by Radiance. This year's topic is, "How Can GEOSPATIAL Intelligence Data be Used to Monitor, Assess, and Predict the Impact of Climate Change."

Evaluation of submissions is a two-step process where teams submit their ideas and approaches to Radiance Technologies prior to the end of the fall term. Scientists and researchers within Radiance Technologies will pick three finalists, announced at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. These teams will then further develop their ideas in the spring semester through prototypes, models and simulation or experimentation and present their findings in person to a panel of experts. From these live presentations, a winning team will be selected and awarded the $25,000 grand prize.

For more information, please visit radiancetech.com/innovationbowl.

About Radiance Technologies:

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 1000 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

About the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl:

Established in 1976, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is the nation's 11th-oldest bowl game, and the 46th edition will be played on the afternoon of Friday, December 23, 2022. The projected match is between Army West Point and a team form the American Athletic Conference. The Independence Bowl Foundation is prevalent in the Shreveport-Bossier City area throughout the year, hosting events to help enhance the economic impact and growth of their community. The Mission of the Independence Bowl is to attract and provide quality, nationally recognized football competition oriented to the Ark-La-Tex region.

