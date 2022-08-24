Six months into Ukraine war, disaster relief org. calls for renewed focus on humanitarian need

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the six-month anniversary of the war in Ukraine, global disaster relief organization ShelterBox USA called for renewed focus on the humanitarian crisis in the region and need for aid.

ShelterBox aid, including tarps and tools, are being used to help Ukrainians shelter in damaged homes. (PRNewswire)

"More than 12 million people are currently displaced, and there are no signs of the war letting up," said ShelterBox USA

"Today marks six months since the conflict in Ukraine began, forcing unprecedented numbers of people from their homes," said ShelterBox USA President Kerri Murray. "More than 12 million people are currently displaced, and there are no signs of the war letting up. ShelterBox is committed to supporting the emergency shelter needs of civilians caught in the conflict, and we hope the world will continue to focus on the dire humanitarian needs in the country."

More than 6.6 million refugees have fled the country, according to United Nations' estimates, and another at least 6 million have been forced from their homes but have remained within Ukraine.

ShelterBox quickly responded to the crisis, establishing three programs in the region. The first provided thousands of mattresses to collective centers like schools, sports arenas, and churches in Western Ukraine. The second provided ShelterKits including tarpaulins, ropes, and other tools for those in central Ukraine seeking to shelter in damaged homes. And the third provided refugees leaving the country through Moldova hygiene kits and cash assistance to help families meet food and medical needs while they are on the move. Moldova is one of the poorest and most isolated countries in Europe. It is not a member of the European Union or NATO.

The situation continues to evolve, but the need remains severe. ShelterBox is now assessing its next programs in the country, which will likely focus on helping families endure the coming cold winter.

"ShelterBox remains steadfast in its commitment to bring humanitarian supplies to the country," Murray said, "like ShelterKits to repair homes damaged by bombings and allow families shelter in place, as well as essential supplies including solar lamps, which bring some comfort from basement shelters and evacuation shelters."

For more information, please visit ShelterBoxUSA.org.

About ShelterBox

ShelterBox provides emergency shelter and other essential items to families who have lost their homes to disasters or conflict. In April 2021, ShelterBox surpassed providing support to two million people since 2000, responding to more than 300 disasters in nearly 100 countries. ShelterBox responds urgently to earthquakes, volcanoes, floods, hurricanes, cyclones, tsunamis, or conflict by delivering boxes of essential shelter, aid, and other life-saving supplies. Each iconic green ShelterBox contains a disaster relief tent for an extended family, blankets, a water filtration system, emergency lighting, and other tools for survival. The organization was nominated for a distinguished Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 and 2019. ShelterBox USA is based in Santa Barbara, California.

ShelterBox aid being delivered in Ukraine. (PRNewswire)

ShelterBox is a global disaster humanitarian organization that provides shelter and other essential items following disasters and in prolonged conflicts. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ShelterBox USA