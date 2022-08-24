Tinuiti Achieves Newly Created Amazon Ads Advanced Partner Status

The accomplishment underscores Tinuiti's expertise and legacy with Amazon Ads

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti , one of the largest independent performance marketing firms across Streaming TV and digital advertising, today announced it has achieved Amazon Ads advanced partner status— another hallmark of the longstanding and beneficial relationship between Tinuiti and Amazon Ads.

The newly launched global recognition program recognizes partners based on the growth they deliver for their advertising clients and their level of engagement and expertise with Amazon Ads products like Amazon DSP and sponsored ads. Specifically, Tinuiti has earned the advanced partner status by demonstrating expertise in both brand building and customer engagement on Amazon.

Obele Brown-West, Chief Solution Officer at Tinuiti, said: "From becoming an initial member of Amazon Ads original partner directory in 2018, to beta testing the newest iteration of the Partner Network, Tinuiti has been a long-term and active participant in the thoughtful and collaborative process behind the program's development. We're incredibly thankful for our ongoing relationship with Amazon Ads and for the opportunity to leverage cutting-edge innovation and the type of forward-thinking that truly affects change and moves the needle for our client brands."

With a leadership team made up of former Amazonians with deep-rooted experience, Tinuiti provides the end-to-end Amazon strategy capabilities designed to meet all of a brand's needs on Amazon. Specialized in both solving day-to-day problems, steering long-term strategy, Tinuiti strives to achieve the most out of the relationship for its client partners.

Tinuiti is one of the first agencies to utilize proprietary advertising tech around Amazon Ads infrastructure– leveraging MobiusX, the firm's proprietary technology. Designed to help drive online retail sales, MobiusX is one of the longest-standing and most sophisticated AI-powered AdTech developed for the Amazon seller and vendor Uis and ads consoles on the market today. Built in 2014, Tinuiti has continually grown and evolved this custom dashboard to help sell more product, sell it faster, and across all the retail industry's top networks. In 2021, Tinuiti further enhanced its Amazon capabilities and acquired an agency specialized in Amazon, Ortega Group , to create one of the industry's most robust full-service programs for Amazon and marketplaces.

Today's Amazon Ads advanced partner status follows a momentous Q1 and Q2 for Tinuiti, including a series of strategic partnership deals that includes being named Microsoft's Global Agency of the Year and Partner of the Year— a first for any independent agency. In April, Tinuiti announced an agreement with Snap Inc. and in February announced a partnership agreement with Reddit to become the platform's first independent agency partner. Tinuiti's growing roster of partnerships includes the Amazon Ads Partner Network, as well as Google Premier Partner (top 3% of all agencies) and International Growth Partner; Meta Premium Marketing Partner, Kochava Authorized Agency Partner. Tinuiti is also the first independent agency in the US to receive official TikTok Marketing accreditation.

Since 2017 Tinuiti has experienced rapid expansion, grown seven-fold, and welcomed nearly 700 new employees in the last 12 months alone. With an employee headcount now surpassing 1,100, the agency has experienced an unprecedented 59% year-over-year increase and climbing, with an additional 10.2% in 2022. Tinuiti is continuing to hire for multiple roles across divisions to keep pace with growth. For a closer look at Tinuiti's culture, please visit https://tinuiti.com/culture/ .

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV and the Triopoly of Google, Meta, Amazon, with more than $3 billion in digital media under management and over 1,200 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV and mobile apps, CRM and email marketing, and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius . For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com .

