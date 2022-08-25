Asetek and Pagani Automobili Announce Pagani Huayra R Sim Racing Pedals by Asetek SimSports™

As-Near-As-It-Gets to the Pagani Huayra R Real Driving Experience on Sim Rig

AALBORG, Denmark, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, along with world-renowned hypercar Atelier Pagani Automobili announced the Asetek SimSports™' Pagani Huayra R Sim Racing Pedals. Now the most passionate sim racers and car enthusiasts can virtually experience the rush of driving a real Pagani, the world's most exclusive hypercar brand, with the Pagani-branded sim racing pedal set from Asetek SimSports™.

"We are thrilled with the extreme quality, design and premium performance of these Pagani-branded sim racing pedals from Asetek," said Horacio Pagani, Founder & Chief Designer of Pagani Automobili S.p.A. "Their design combined with groundbreaking performance truly matches our overall approach and is something that represents well the Pagani Huayra R. Through our partnership with Asetek, we are pleased to bring sim racers and car enthusiasts around the world a glimpse of the emotion and the excitement of driving one of our hypercars."

The limited edition Pagani-branded sim racing pedal set includes pedal plates and pedal arms based on the exact design as used in the Atelier's latest release, the Pagani Huayra R track car, just with a very few tweaks to fit it for sim racing use. The provided elastomer is designed to give racers the feel of an actual Huayra R track car brake pedal.

Pagani Huayra R Sim Racing Pedal Set Features:

Pedal arms and footplates based on the real-life Pagani Huayra R track car

Unique Twin Hydraulic Opposing Rapid Piston (T.H.O.R.P.™) brake system which provides a rock hard brake pedal to mimic the feel of the Pagani Huayra R, including 2-stage racecar braking with minimum pedal travel

Pagani tailored RaceHub™ software that enables quick and easy customization of the pedal settings. This includes calibration of the dead zones, throttle curves, and updating firmware simply and efficiently as well as support for future Asetek SimSports™ products

Tried and tested for hundreds of hours by real-world Formula and GT drivers and sim racing pros. Lifetime tested in automated mechanical rigs for a million activations

Customizable and configurable ARGB lighting that can be controlled with RaceHub™ software or turned off

Asetek SimSports™ products are designed and assembled in Denmark

The Asetek SimSports™' Pagani Huayra R Sim Racing Pedal Set is currently being sold by Asetek for €1,680.00 excluding VAT ($1,999.000 excluding sales tax when available for sale in the U.S.), with shipping expected at time of this announcement. To learn more or purchase click here: https://www.asetek.com/simsports/product/pagani-huayra-r-sim-racing-pedals/

Pagani Automobili will also promote and sell the Pagani-branded sim racing products through its own channels, expanding accessibility to Pagani devotees.

"The Pagani Huayra R represents the epitome of premium hypercar track cars, accessible to only a very few. It has been exhilarating to work with Pagani to bring to market the pinnacle of sim racing products based on real Pagani technology," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek. "We are pleased to now offer sim racers the thrill of driving a real-life Pagani track car with our Pagani Huayra R pedal set."

To learn more about Pagani Automobili, visit www.pagani.com/. To learn more about Asetek SimSports™, visit https://aseteksimsports.com.

About Pagani Automobili S.p.A.

Pagani Automobili S.p.A. is an Italian Hypercar manufacturer. The company was founded in 1998 by Horacio Pagani and is based in San Cesario sul Panaro, Modena, Italy. The philosophy driving the company embraces a concept borrowed from the Renaissance and embodied by the great Leonardo da Vinci who, over 500 years ago, once stated: "Art and Science are disciplines that must walk together hand in hand." Pagani Automobili creates in accordance with this inspirational creed, combining technique and taste, functionality and aesthetics, handcraft work and technological know-how.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan, and the United States.

