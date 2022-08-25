Epson Introduces the SD-10 Spectrophotometer Color Measuring Device

First Epson-Built Spectrophotometer Color Management Tool Accurately Measures Color for SureColor Wide-Format Printers

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring its commitment to print quality, Epson America today announced the Epson SD-10, the first Epson-built spectrophotometer. Designed to give SureColor® wide-format customers a tool to accurately measure color, the SD-10 is an easy-to-use and full-featured color measuring device. The SD-10 is a compact, battery-powered device that can be used stand-alone via the built-in LCD display or wirelessly connected to a smartphone through the mobile app to make critical color decisions on-the-go. Allowing users to elevate their color with a simple color management tool, the SD-10 is ideal for print shops, designers and salespeople to capture, reproduce and confirm colors with confidence.

The first Epson-built spectrophotometer, the SD-10, is an easy-to-use and full-featured color measuring device ideal for print shops, designers and salespeople to capture, reproduce and confirm colors with confidence. (PRNewswire)

"Many existing color workflows are labor intensive and communicating color can be arbitrary and subjective," said Eric Holm, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "Well received by both textile and signage users for its simplicity to measure and communicate accurate color, the Epson SD-10 allows an entire team to speak the same color language, from the salesperson to the designer to the print department."

Measuring colors accurately, consistently, and quickly, the SD-10 is easy-to-use, easy to carry, and its embedded battery allows for measurements to be taken virtually anywhere, anytime. The SD-10 features market-leading technology, including industry-standard measurement modes (M0, M1e, M2) and Epson's advanced micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) technology, used to construct devices with sub-micron precision. Accuracy on textured surfaces is achieved via a large 7.6 mm aperture and 360-degree LED illumination reduces shadows and irregularities to increase accuracy of color measurements. A built-in LCD display makes standalone operation possible, allowing for quick viewing of a measured color's L*a*b* value. Additionally, the last two colors are always being compared and the delta-E value is displayed.

The Epson Spectrometer mobile app1 allows users to wirelessly connect to mobile devices where they can build custom color libraries, find similar PANTONE® colors and compare measured colors. The app can be used to see where a color stands in comparison to your printer's ICC profile. Additional features include:

Wireless Bluetooth connectivity – Connect to a mobile device or computer using Bluetooth Low Energy technology

Large aperture for textured surfaces – 7.6 mm aperture measures up to 1.5 times the area covered by similar products, allowing for greater accuracy

Integration with Epson Edge ® Print software – Directly measure and replace colors within the print workflow; connect via Bluetooth or USB

Build color libraries – Use the mobile app to create color palettes, find similar PANTONE colors and record measurements

Availability

The SD-10 spectrophotometer is now available through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers for $899 (MSRP). For additional information, visit www.epson.com/proimaging.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Requires Epson Spectrometer app download and compatible mobile device. Data usage fees may apply.

EPSON, Epson Edge and SureColor are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark a of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.