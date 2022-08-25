Live In Person Premium Digital Asset Auction Returns After 2.5 Years

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RightOfTheDot, LLC (ROTD.com) the leading Internet domain name sales, brokerage, auction, consulting and advisement firm in the domain industry, led by world renown serial entrepreneur Monte Cahn is pleased to announce the first live in person and online digital asset auction in over 2 years, featuring some of the most desirable premium domain names and NFTs available anywhere.

"We're so excited to be able to resume our world-class live and in person premium digital asset auctions." - Monte Cahn

RightOfTheDot and Monte Cahn have a long history producing record-breaking domain name sales and auctions in live and online venues all over the world. With over $560 million in sales since 1997.

On September 1, 2022, beginning at 3:00 PM CDT, RightOfTheDot will host a live in person and online digital asset auction as part of the NamesCon Global Digital Asset Conference taking place at the Omni Hotel in downtown Austin, Texas. Hundreds of premium domain names as well as select NFTs will be available. Some of the premium domain names being offered in auction include: Arbitration.com - Late.com - T-Shirts.com - 5GWireless.com - NFC.com - Investor.org - Bourbons.com - Virus.com - AutoLoans.com - Comicbooks.com - Couriers.com - Likes.com - X.de - Pete.com - 1978.com - Toys.io - EV-xyz - Wines.us, and hundreds more. World Champion auctioneer Wayne Wheat will be calling the live auction.

Live in person bidding will take place at the Omni Hotel and will be available to NamesCon conference attendees that register for bidding paddles. Online biding has already started. To view the catalog and register to bid online, go to rotd.hibid.com.

"We're so excited to be able to resume our world-class live and in person premium digital asset auctions." said Monte Cahn, President/Director RightOfTheDot, LLC. "These auctions present a unique opportunity for business owners, end users, and investors to obtain some of the very best, one-of-a-kind digital assets available anywhere! Our auctions help the entire industry by raising the value of all domain names and digital assets through sales and appreciation of these assets over time. And with our recent new venture DOT HIP HOP, LLC / Get.HipHop which operates the top level domain extension .HipHop, you will also see some premium .HipHop domain names like Rapper.HipHop, VIP.HipHop, and Club.HipHop, as well as some other premium TLDs. DOT HIP HOP, LLC will also be featured prominently at NamesCon." Monte added, "We've also signed a new partnership with BitPay.com, the world's leading crypto currency processor, allowing us to send and receive funds in the most popular crypto currencies."

About RightOfTheDot:

Led by Domain Industry Pioneer Monte Cahn, RightOfTheDot is an accredited and licensed business & digital asset auction company, Internet consulting and advisement firm specializing in premium domain names, digital assets and NFT auctions, sales, brokerage in new and existing Top Level Domains and digital real estate. RightOfTheDot also specializes in Contention Resolution Services involving same or similar digital assets, board advisement, premium domain market positioning, sales and services. Monte is also Founding Member / Managing Partner of Dot Hip Hop, LLC, was Founder and former CEO of Moniker.com, former President of SnapNames.com

Media Contact - scott@rightofthedot.com

