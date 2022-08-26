Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at the Retina Forum 2022

Nanoscope's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Aaron Osborne, to give a presentation on Nanoscope's Optogenetic Approach for Vision Restoration

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that Aaron Osborne, Chief Medical Officer, will give a presentation on clinical development of Nanoscope's Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) gene therapy platform and participate in a panel titled "Gene Therapy Platforms for Macular Disease - Are They Worth the Money?" at the Retina Forum, taking place August 31, 2022, in Hamburg, Germany and online as part of the Ophthalmology Futures Forums.

Nanoscope Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nanoscope Therapeutics) (PRNewswire)

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Pioneering a New Wave of Optogenetic Therapeutics for Vision Restoration

Presenter: Aaron Osborne, MBBS, Nanoscope's Chief Medical Officer

Date and Time: Wednesday, August 31, 2022; 4:51 p.m. CEST

Location: The Fontenay Hotel

In addition to highlighting the benefits of MCO gene therapy, Dr. Osborne will detail Nanoscope's Phase 2b RESTORE trial from its lead clinical program. RESTORE trial results, along with six-month data from the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial for Stargardt disease, are expected in H1 2023.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, is presently in Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trials in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772) with top line data expected H1 2023. The company has also initiated a Phase 2 trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA orphan drug designations for RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

Investor Contact:

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

Nanoscope@argotpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics