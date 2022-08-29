Inspire Investing Removes ESG from All Fund Names

Inspire Investing has announced the removal of the term ESG (environmental, social, governance) from the names of its eight ETFs.

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, the world's largest provider of biblically responsible ETFs, announced changes to the naming convention of its suite of eight ETFs (exchange-traded funds). The change encompasses the removal of the term ESG (environmental, social, governance) from the fund names. The investment objectives and methodologies behind the funds are unaffected by this change, and all eight funds will continue to trade under their current tickers.

Inspire initially adopted the term "faith-based ESG" back in 2019 to describe their biblically responsible approach to investing and how it applies a biblical worldview to ESG criterion. More recently, due to pervasive liberal activism under the guise of "ESG", the term has received backlash from conservatives and has become broadly perceived as the antithesis of biblical values. To reflect this development of public perception, Inspire publicly renounced the ESG label, explaining their decision in an article published by Inspire CEO, Robert Netzly.

"We adopted ESG hoping to see a 'two-party system' in the ESG community, where biblical values could provide counterpressure on the overwhelming progressive-left dominance in the space," commented Netzly. "Due to the escalation of leftist intolerance and rancor in recent months, we no longer desire to identify our investment approach as being part of the ESG category. In our view, ESG has joined CRT in the list of acronyms worth fighting against."

Read the full article describing Inspire's decision to renounce ESG at www.inspireinvesting.com.

Effective August 22, 2022, the Funds' names will change as follows:

Previous Name Updated Name Inspire 100 ESG ETF Inspire 100 ETF Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF Inspire Global Hope ETF Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Inspire Small/Mid Cap ESG ETF Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF Inspire Tactical Balanced ETF Inspire International ESG ETF Inspire International ETF

‍About Inspire Investing

Inspire is a leading provider of biblically responsible investments managing over $2 billion in assets under management (as of 8/16/2022), and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which is used by investors around the world to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire ranked in the "Top 50 fastest growing RIA firms" by FA Magazine for the past three years in a row and was recognized in The Financial Times "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" 2021 and 2022 report, as well as the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America three years running. Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. To learn more, visit www.inspireinvesting.com.

