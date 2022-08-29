KRATON CORPORATION ANNOUNCES EXPANSION PROJECT FOR ITS TAIWAN HSBC MANUFACTURING FACILITY

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and high-value performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces an expansion project for its HSBC Joint Venture manufacturing facility in Mailiao, Taiwan.

Kraton/Formosa (KPFC) Mailiao, Taiwan Manufacturing Site (PRNewswire)

Kraton Corporation and Formosa Petrochemical Corporation have approved an expansion project for their HSBC Joint Venture plant in Mailiao, Taiwan. This project will increase the capacity of the current facility by 30%. With this expansion project, Kraton will be able to offer its full range of SEBS and SEPS products, both in crumbs and pellet form, using the latest state-of-the-art Kraton technology to customers in Asia from a regional production base.

"This exciting capacity expansion further demonstrates Kraton's commitment to maintaining our leading position in the global Styrenic Block Copolymers market. Broadening our Asia-manufactured HSBC portfolio helps support the growing customer base," said Dr. Holger Jung, CEO of Kraton Polymers.

The plant expansion is scheduled to begin in the 3rd quarter of 2024.

ABOUT KRATON

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide. Kraton, the Kraton logo and design are all trademarks of Kraton Corporation or its subsidiaries or affiliates.

For Further Information:

Kristen Boyd, 346-280-7572

Kraton Corporation Logo (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kraton Corporation