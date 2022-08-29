PEAK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS LINDALE, TEXAS, OUTPATIENT CLINIC

At 3222 S. Main St., Suite 140

LINDALE, Texas, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 3222 S. Main St., Suite 140.

For Peak, which has more than 20 clinics in the Dallas area, Lindale marks its easternmost location.

The new clinic operates 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

To make an appointment, call 903-883-6450 or visit Peak.URPT.com.

Peak offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including pre- and post-operative rehabilitation, manual therapy, sports rehabilitation, pelvic health and injury prevention.

Clinic director Whitney Cooper, who recently relocated to East Texas to be closer to family, has nine years of outpatient physical therapy experience. She earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is certified in orthopedic manual therapy.

Peak, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

