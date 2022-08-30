CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

LEad Plaintiff Deadline is OCTOBER 17, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ("Co-Dx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CODX) on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased the publicly traded securities of Co-Dx during the period May 12, 2022 through the close of the market on August 11, 2022 inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased the shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. you may, no later than October 17, 2022, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

The filed Complaint alleges that on April 6, 2020, Co-Dx announced that it had received an Emergency Use Authorization for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 detection test from the Food and Drug Administration, allowing it to commence sales of the test to laboratories certified by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services under the Clinical Laboratories Improvements Act ("CLIA") to accept human samples for diagnostics testing throughout the United States.

The Complaint further alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly touted its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test, reassuring investors about the demand for the product. At the same time, Defendants failed to disclose that:

demand for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test had plummeted throughout the quarter ended June 30, 2022 , and;

as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the demand for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 11, 2022, after the close of trading, Co-Dx shocked investors when the Company issued a press release and filed a report with the SEC on Form 8-K that disclosed its financial results for the quarter and June 30, 2022, in which the Company disclosed revenue of $5.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, down from $27.4 million during the prior year period, a decline of almost 82%. The Company primarily attributed the decrease to lower demand of the Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test.

On this news, the price of Co-Dx's common stock declined $1.98, greater than 30%, from a closing price of $6.46 per share on August 11, 2022, to close at $4.48 per share on August 12, 2022.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Patrick Donovan, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com, donovan@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

