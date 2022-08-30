Copado Launches New DevSecOps Training Module to Make Releases Faster and More Secure

Copado also joined new OASIS value stream technical committee to help define new interoperability standards

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copado , the global leader in low-code DevOps, today announced it launched a new DevSecOps training module to help make software releases faster and more secure. The new module is available in the Copado Community, where its 55,000 members can learn, connect and grow their careers. Copado has already trained more than 35,000 DevOps specialists and certified more than 20,000 DevOps professionals with a goal to train 15,000 more by the end of 2022.

Research has shown that 70% of development teams lack the knowledge and skills needed to implement DevSecOps best practices.

"Without DevSecOps best practices, software releases can be plagued with quality and security issues, costing more time and money post-production to correct them," said Pat McQueen, Senior Vice President of Customer Success & Global Services at Copado. "To address this growing need for DevSecOps skill sets, Copado is offering self-paced online training to upskill DevOps professionals, administrators, developers and architects. Our community can help jumpstart a new career path or level up your current path by unlocking your full potential."

The DevSecOps module is designed to help make release cycles shorter, more secure and resilient. It explains how to integrate compliance, security and testing in a DevOps pipeline in order to avoid cybersecurity architects manually maintaining the security consoles and additional configurations in the application. It highlights the importance of security and compliance for an organization, identifies DevSecOps best practices, and explains how to build a successful DevSecOps strategy and culture.

Copado also joined industry leaders Accenture, Broadcom, IBM and others in the new OASIS Open Value Stream Management (VSM) Interoperability Technical Committee. The group will develop new interoperability standards to enable VSM data sharing across platforms.

"DevOps and DevSecOps are extremely fractured markets when it comes to tools: there are literally thousands of products that are involved in building resilient pipelines," said Daniel Riedel, Senior Vice President of Strategic Services for Copado. "As the industry matures, value stream management will help bring observability to the process. Creating an interoperability standard now will ensure that organizations can rely on cohesiveness in tool integration. Interoperability will provide the transparency to ensure a stronger, more resilient infrastructure for customers and employees."

