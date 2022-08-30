David Roberts, WMCP®, CFP® Affiliates with Bleakley Financial

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth management advisor David Roberts, CFP® has affiliated his wealth management practice with Bleakley Financial and opened a satellite office for the firm outside of Arlington, VA. David becomes the 8th advisor to affiliate with Bleakley in 2022 and represents the 4th new Bleakley office location this year.

Roberts operates a planning-centric wealth management practice specializing in retirement, business & estate planning for attorneys, business executives and business owners concentrated in the Washington, DC area and across the country.

David said of the new affiliation, "I'm very grateful to have found a home for my practice and my clients with a culture so dedicated to planning while having the ability to provide such broad access to solutions available across marketplace on an independent financial platform. I truly believe this will allow us to provide better outcomes for our clients for their wealth planning needs."

According to Andy Schwartz, co-founder and principal of Bleakley Financial, "David is a bright and thoughtful financial planner and we are excited to partner with him and his growing client base. We believe that the great work he does today for his valued clients will only be enhanced by accessing the expanded support services and open architecture investment platform available to him through our affiliation. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership with Dave for many years to come."

Vince Nauheimer, Managing Director at Bleakley Financial added, "What became clear immediately as we got to know Dave and learn about the practice that he has cultivated over the last ten years is that he shares our core values around client service, a robust planning process and pro-active client engagement. With our expanded advisor service model, we believe affiliating with Bleakley opens more options for advisors like Dave to execute on their ambitious business goals, while being more responsive to industry changes and technology advancements that will ultimately benefit the client. We're thrilled to partner with Dave and stand ready to support his future growth."

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Bleakley Financial Group, LLC, a registered investment adviser and separate entity from LPL Financial.

