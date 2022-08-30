Flex Announces Christopher Butler as President, Industrial Business

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced Christopher Butler has been named President, Industrial Business, effective immediately. Reporting directly to Becky Sidelinger, President, Reliability Solutions, Mr. Butler will be responsible for business planning and strategy development and execution for the Core Industrial and Power markets.

Mr. Butler joins Flex with over 25 years of experience in the Industrial and Power space. In his role, he will oversee the power, industrial devices and industrial robotics business lines. His teams will deliver a competitive advantage to Industrial customers by supporting the entire product lifecycle, from design and manufacturing to after-market services. He will also lead teams supporting strategic customers in Networking and Computing markets.

"Christopher's leadership and expertise in Industrial and Power will accelerate growth in our strategic markets," said Ms. Sidelinger. "He brings with him a wealth of experience developing results-oriented teams, and we are excited to have him on board to enhance innovation and enable our customers to achieve business goals, greater product reliability and improved speed to market."

Mr. Butler joins Flex from Eaton Corporation, where he held numerous leadership roles. Most recently, he served as President, Critical Power and Digital Infrastructure Division. Prior to that, Mr. Butler was Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Power Quality Division in both the US and in Shanghai. During this period, he delivered tremendous growth, successfully managed multiple acquisitions and integrations, and while based in China managed the business across the Asia Pacific region. Mr. Butler also served as Vice President and General Manager, Circuit Protection and Controls, among other leadership roles.

Mr. Butler holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Katz School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh, and a bachelor's degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Virginia Tech.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

