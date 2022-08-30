International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) Awareness Day is Observed on September 9

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prenatal alcohol exposure is a leading preventable cause of birth defects and neurodevelopmental abnormalities in the United States. On September 9 each year, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) recognizes International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) Awareness Day as a reminder that there is no safe amount of alcohol during pregnancy.

FASD refers to an array of lifelong physical, cognitive, and behavioral problems caused by prenatal alcohol exposure. These can range from mild to severe and contribute to a variety of issues such as learning disabilities, speech and language delays, visual and hearing problems, problems with vital organs, and social challenges throughout a person's life.

FASD is preventable. As the ninth day of the ninth month of the year approaches, please join NIAAA in spreading the word about the importance of avoiding prenatal alcohol exposure.

Resources Are Available

NIAAA offers resources about alcohol and pregnancy, including a newly updated trifold brochure titled Alcohol and Your Pregnancy. Copies are available to download or order for free.

Spanish and American Indian versions of this publication are also available.

