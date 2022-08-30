Numecent Announces Cloudpager Native Support for Amazon WorkSpaces

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Numecent is excited to announce Cloudpager is the first to provide native support for Amazon WorkSpaces and Amazon WorkSpaces Application Manager (Amazon WAM) packages, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). Cloudpager enables all Windows desktop applications and container formats to lift and shift to Amazon WorkSpaces, including those that are not inherently compatible with Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS). This minimizes configuration requirements and DaaS complexity, significantly reducing migration, operating, and software licensing costs.

"It only takes one app to make the onboarding process difficult and time-consuming," said Arthur Hitomi, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Numecent. "We built Cloudpager to make all Windows applications run better, be easier to manage, and mobilize friction-free to any Windows environment, but especially so with Amazon WorkSpaces. Native support for Amazon WAM and the combination of Amazon WorkSpaces and Cloudpager means organizations can bring all of their Windows applications to a hosted, managed desktop environment, allowing for more users and workload scenarios for WorkSpaces while modernizing and reducing costs of on-boarding and backend operations."

"Amazon WorkSpaces customers have used Amazon WAM to deploy and manage commercial and line of business desktop applications while streamlining image management," said Muneer Mirza, General Manager, End User Computing at AWS. "With Numecent Cloudpager's support of Amazon WorkSpaces, customers can now migrate their existing Amazon WAM packages without making any changes, and manage them along with other package formats. The combination of Amazon WorkSpaces and Cloudpager provides customers with more power and flexibility to deliver applications to fully managed cloud desktops."

Numecent's cloud solution also handles native App-V and MSIX packages. It provides robust security, software asset management, and licensing enforcement for the applications it delivers, providing better compliance, reporting, and software license usage. Cloudpager has a minimal resource footprint and near-zero application performance impact.

"Deploying Numecent's Cloudpager has been one of the easiest and simplest implementations we have ever done," said David Merrill, IT Technical Lead at Vitech Inc. "Our existing Amazon WorkSpaces Application Manager packages were completely migrated by their support staff with no issues. The subscription process and configuration was very straightforward, and the integration with our identity provider was completely seamless. Deploying the applications in Amazon WorkSpaces was very fast and the performance so far is excellent."

Numecent is an award-winning cloud technology provider headquartered in Irvine, California. The company's mission from its inception has been to simplify the mobilization and management of applications across modern desktop and multi-cloud environments. Numecent's technology portfolio, built upon 58 patents (and counting) authored by a team of world-class inventors and Windows experts, empowers enterprises around the world – including the largest Fortune 500 companies, cloud service providers, and MSPs – to seamlessly package and deploy thousands of applications to millions of end-users on a daily basis. For more information, visit www.numecent.com.

