Pharmacy Technician Certification Board Reaches 1,000 Advanced Certified Pharmacy Technicians (CPhTs-Adv)

Milestone reflects pharmacy technicians' commitment to medication safety by pursuing advanced certification through the profession's most trusted credentialing organization

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB), the nation's first and only nonprofit credentialing organization for pharmacy technicians, today announced that more than 1,000 pharmacy technicians have earned their Advanced Certified Pharmacy Technician™ (CPhT-Adv™) credential since the program's launch in late 2020.

This advanced certification is the first of its kind in the industry and recognizes experienced technicians taking on expanded responsibilities as critical pharmacy team members. PTCB created the program to support the work being done in pharmacies and in response to feedback from certified technicians seeking further opportunities for career advancement.

Results of PTCB's 2022 Pharmacy Technician Workforce Survey show that 60 percent of PTCB-certified technicians consider the profession as their career–14 percent more than non-certified technicians.

"We listened to our pharmacy technicians and the community-at-large when we designed this program to assess, recognize, and retain the profession's most valuable technicians who are in their career for the long haul," said PTCB Executive Director and CEO William Schimmel. "PTCB's CPhT-Adv credential keeps certified technicians ahead of the curve for patient safety and provides new enrichment opportunities needed to support and retain this essential workforce, which the global COVID-19 pandemic has made more urgent than ever."

Eighty-two percent of the more than 20,000 pharmacy technicians who responded to the workforce survey recognize that their work impacts patient care more than before the pandemic. As pharmacy technicians' role in a patient care team has expanded, the CPhT-Adv credential provides these dedicated technicians opportunities to grow their knowledge in specialty areas, pursue advanced career paths, and demonstrate their commitment to patient and medication safety.

"I've gained a sense of accomplishment from achieving the CPhT-Adv credential," said Kimerly Metcalf, CPhT-Adv, an Advanced Certified Pharmacy Technician who works at a CVS pharmacy located within a Target store in Cedar Falls, Iowa. "I believe with each PTCB certificate that I study for and pass, I obtain knowledge that will enable me to further my abilities in the pharmacy field."

In addition to professional experience, CPhTs must complete at least four of PTCB's specialty assessment-based certificate programs or three certificate programs plus PTCB's Compounded Sterile Preparation Technician (CSPT) Certification to earn the advanced credential. They are also required to complete continuing education and renew on a regular basis to maintain an active status.

"One thousand CPhTs-Adv in less than two years is a significant milestone," said Schimmel. "It reflects technicians' dedication to their careers and their patients' care - and shows their trust in PTCB to help them advance both."

About PTCB

The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) is the nation's first, most trusted, and only nonprofit pharmacy technician credentialing organization. Founded on the guiding principle that pharmacy technicians play a critical role in advancing medication and patient safety, PTCB has established the universal standard of excellence for those supporting patient care teams through offering the industry's most-recognized credentials, including the PTCB certification for Certified Pharmacy Technicians (CPhT).

