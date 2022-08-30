Rizing Tide Foundation Partners with Hands-On Diagnostics and the American Academy of Clinical Electrodiagnosis to Promote Diversity & Inclusion in Physical Therapy

Partnership to offer a full tuition physical therapy residency scholarship

PHOENIX, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizing Tide , a foundation dedicated to creating a more racially diverse and inclusive physical therapy (PT) workforce, announced today a new corporate partnership with Hands-On Diagnostics and the American Academy of Clinical Electrodiagnosis to offer a residency scholarship to a graduating physical therapy student or licensed physical therapist from an underrepresented racial or ethnic background covering the full cost of their accredited electrodiagnostic PT residency program—totaling $42,250.

Rizing Tide (PRNewsfoto/Rizing Tide) (PRNewswire)

"Rizing Tide Foundation has given more than $135,000 in scholarships over the last year to assist underrepresented students with continuing their physical therapy educations," said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC , founder of Rizing Tide. "We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with our first corporate donor, Hands-On Diagnostics and the American Academy of Clinical Electrodiagnosis, to provide even more scholarships to our students. Through our corporate donors program, Rizing Tide can accelerate the effort to close the diversity gap in the physical therapy profession."

This corporate donor partnership with the Rizing Tide Foundation offers a rare scholarship opportunity for a student looking to enter this coveted and specialized electrodiagnostic PT residency program. The Hands-On Diagnostics and the American Academy of Clinical Electrodiagnosis residency program is one of the largest physical therapy residency programs in the industry and accepts roughly 30 residents a year.

"Hands-On proudly supports the mission of the Rizing Tide Foundation and looks forward to a brighter future for the physical therapy industry," said Dimitrios Kostopoulos , co-founder at Hands-On Companies. "The winning recipient of this scholarship will be able to get the electrodiagnostic training and credentials needed to give them the opportunity to help their patients achieve better outcomes and earn higher wages while contributing to a new revenue stream in a PT practice; these are areas that are top priorities in the minds of many clinic owners and leaders today."

Hands-On Diagnostics, a NY-based consortium of healthcare firms providing methods for physical therapists to expand in education, business training, and skill development, acquired the American Academy of Clinical Electrodiagnosis, which offers state-of-the-art electrodiagnostic education to healthcare professionals, in 2020.

Applications for both the Rizing Tide Surge scholarship as well as the Hands-On Diagnostics and American Academy of Clinical Electrodiagnosis Residency in Clinical Electrodiagnosis scholarship will be accepted through September 30, 2022. For more information on the Rizing Tide Foundation, including scholarship eligibility requirements, how to apply, and the selection process, visit: www.rizing-tide.com.

ABOUT RIZING TIDE:

Rizing Tide was founded in 2020 by Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC, to help bridge the diversity gap in the physical therapy profession. She is the co-founder of WebPT and a physical therapist with more than 25 years of experience in the rehab therapy industry. The foundation awards yearly scholarships to BIPOC PT students and residents in an effort to make a meaningful, generational impact on the industry. Learn more at www.rizing-tide.com .

ABOUT HANDS-ON DIAGNOSTICS:

Established in 1992, the Hands-On Companies and its sister company, PhysioCare Physical Therapy, are the leading authorities in the areas of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation in Queens-Astoria, NY. With state-of-the-art physical therapy centers, physical therapy equipment, and highly specialized Physical Therapy Professionals, they offer answers to today's health problems. Hands-On Companies are a consortium of companies that span the areas of Physical Therapy, Rehabilitation Services, Diagnostic Testing, Diagnostic Franchises and Education.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF CLINICAL ELECTRODIAGNOSIS:

The American Academy of Clinical Electrodiagnosis (AACE) is a leading organization in clinical electrophysiology that offers state-of-the-art education, quality consulting, and business services to healthcare workers around the world. The educational programs provided by the AACE foster clinical and professional excellence in Electromyography and Nerve Conduction Studies (EMG NCV), as well as a life-long pursuit of continued technical and professional development in clinical electrophysiology.

