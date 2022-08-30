Spreedly and PPRO Partner to Offer Access to Extensive Local Payment Methods Portfolio

Furthering a Shared Vision of Supporting a Diverse, Alternative Payments Ecosystem

DURHAM, N.C. and LONDON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreedly, the provider of the leading Payment Orchestration platform, and PPRO, the leading provider of digital payments infrastructure, announced today a partnership to offer a diverse portfolio of alternative / local payment methods (APM / LPMs) through the Spreedly platform.

Spreedly and PPRO have partnered to offer joint customers the ability to easily access a catalog of LPM offerings via one connection to Spreedly's Payments Orchestration platform. This includes LPMs such as Bancontact, BLIK, Boleto, Giropay, iDeal, Multibanco, OXXO, SEPA, Sofort, and BNPL offered through Klarna, with more payment method additions planned. This allows digital businesses to quickly offer the array of payment options that their end-customers demand instead of building and maintaining individual connections.

"It's no surprise more merchants are seeking ways to quickly and efficiently offer their customers their choice of alternative payment methods," commented Jordan McKee, with 451 Research, S&P Global Market Intelligence. In a recent report, Voice of the Enterprise: Customer Experience & Commerce, Merchant Study 2022 , McKee found that, "the top two payments initiatives that commerce technology decision-makers are pursuing this year are expanding alternative payment method (APM) acceptance and improving their omnichannel payments strategy. As merchants pursue these goals and others, they often find that a single payment service cannot handle every requirement of their business. Therefore, it has become common practice to enlist multiple payment services to address specific business needs."

Digital businesses need to enter new geographies faster, better support the needs of their customers and partners, and improve authorization rates for transactions. So, integrating with the right mix of payment services and the preferred local payment method has always been a challenge for merchants. Just as no single gateway is perfect for all payments needs, offering the right mix of local payment methods is important, and now merchants have a single provider option in Spreedly for local payment methods.

"Spreedly has historically grown through a focus on building integrations with a wide variety of gateways and payment service providers (PSPs). PPRO has long been fostering the payments ecosystem by offering one access point to multiple payment methods. We're excited to be able to blend these shared visions and offer the most comprehensive portfolio of payment methods and services available via one integration," commented Randy Guard, chief product and marketing officer, with Spreedly.

"A core focus for PPRO as a digital payments infrastructure provider is to offer the market the most extensive range of digital payment methods available in the payments ecosystem. Digital payments methods are as diverse as the people that use them and so giving consumers access to the right payment method choice at the checkout is essential to a merchant's sustainable growth. Our partnership with Spreedly means that more merchants will be able to provide more consumers with more choice to make purchases using their preferred way to pay around the globe," said Adrian Burgess, head of strategic growth at PPRO.

We orchestrate payments for the world's most innovative businesses. Global enterprises and hyper-growth companies grow their digital business faster by relying on our payments platform. Hundreds of customers worldwide secure card data in our PCI-compliant vault and use tokenized card data to enable and optimize nearly $40 billion of annual transaction volumes with any payment service. Spreedly is headquartered in downtown Durham, NC.

PPRO is a fintech company that globalizes payment platforms for businesses, allowing them to offer more choice at the checkout and boost cross-border sales. Payment service providers, enterprises, and banks that run on PPRO's infrastructure are able to launch payment methods faster, optimize checkout conversions, and reduce the complexities of managing multiple fund flows. Citi, PayPal, and Stripe are just some of the names that depend on PPRO to expand their platforms beyond borders. And with a growing global team of over 500 people, it's no wonder why they're considered the go-to local payments experts.

