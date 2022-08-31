Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a producer and marketer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, announced today that Stan Jacot, president and CEO and Pam Haley, CFO, will be participating in two investor conferences during the month of September.
- H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. Arcadia will be featured as a presenting company at the conference, to be held September 12-14, 2022 at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York City. Stan Jacot, Arcadia's president and CEO will present a business overview at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 13 and will be available for in-person meetings with investors. Institutional investors may request a meeting by registering for the conference at www.hcwevents.com/annualconference.
- Lake Street Capital Markets' 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG6) Conference. Arcadia will also be conducting one-on-one investor meetings at Lake Street's BIG6 Conference on September 14, 2022 at the Yale Club in New York City.
Jacot's H.C. Wainwright presentation will be webcast live here, and a replay will be available in the Investors section of the Arcadia's website.
Since 2002, Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) has been innovating crops to provide high-value, healthy ingredients to meet consumer demands for healthier choices. With its roots in agricultural innovation, Arcadia cultivates next-generation wellness products that make every body feel good, inside and out. The company's food, beverage and body care products include GoodWheat™, Zola® coconut water, ProVault™ topical pain relief and SoulSpring™ bath and body care. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.
